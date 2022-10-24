Marcia Gates We Shall Not Forget picture
Lt. Marcia Gates, a 1934 graduate of Cambridge High School, was a prisoner of war for three years. Photo courtesy of the Cambridge Historic School Museum.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

For one month in 1941, Lt. Marcia Gates got to enjoy the beauty of Manila, capital city of the Philippines.

At 26, having graduated from Cambridge High School before taking her nurse’s training at a Milwaukee hospital, Gates had enlisted as an Army nurse in the fall of 1941. In a Nov. 18 letter that year, she wrote her mother with news of a lovely new existence at Fort McKinley. She was growing spoiled, she said, with her cooking and household chores done by local Filippinos. She had bought two new evening gowns.

