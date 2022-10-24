For one month in 1941, Lt. Marcia Gates got to enjoy the beauty of Manila, capital city of the Philippines.
At 26, having graduated from Cambridge High School before taking her nurse’s training at a Milwaukee hospital, Gates had enlisted as an Army nurse in the fall of 1941. In a Nov. 18 letter that year, she wrote her mother with news of a lovely new existence at Fort McKinley. She was growing spoiled, she said, with her cooking and household chores done by local Filippinos. She had bought two new evening gowns.
Then, less than three weeks later, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and the US entered World War II.
For the next five months, Gates and dozens of other military nurses were caught up in a whirlwind retreat from advancing Japanese forces. Throughout the invasion, they tended to the wounded, falling back from Manila to the peninsula of Bataan.
Gates’ letters, and other information from her life were collected by Russ Amacher and the Cambridge Historic School Museum, and shared with the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent.
In another letter to her mother, sent after the Americans joined the war, Gates had adjusted to a much harder lifestyle. A later newspaper article says she carried her medical supplies in a wheelbarrow.
“I am sure I will be an easy one to live with when I return,” she wrote. “Anything will be okay with me. How would you like to sleep on a bamboo bed? It’s better than the ground. Money means nothing now. I’d give my right arm for a cup of cow’s milk.”
In early April 1942, US forces evacuated Bataan to the tiny island of Corregidor. A month after that, the Japanese caught up to them.
For nearly three years, Gates was a prisoner of war, one of some 80 military nurses who would come to be known as the “Angels of Bataan” for their bravery and resolve during Japanese control of the Philippines.
The angels were held at Santo Tomas, a camp in Manila. In an interview after returning home, Gates would say that life in the camp was okay at first, as the nurses were guarded by Japanese civilians and allowed money to trade for food and clothes with locals.
“That lasted until the Japs knew they were losing,” she said in the interview. “But then the military took over and it was pretty terrible.”
“We lived on a thin rice mush that was mostly water,” she said. “Pig weed and the tops of potato plants for greens, thin broth, soybeans once or twice when we all came down with beri beri, and some little tiny fish, all dried up. I couldn’t eat them.”
Epidemics among the interred were common. Diphtheria, chicken pox, tuberculosis and malaria swept through the prisoners. Gates herself caught dengue fever and developed beriberi from a vitamin deficiency. She lost 22 pounds. Still, though, the nurses tended to the camp’s sick civilians and to each other.
“Our morale, though, was wonderful,” Gates told a newspaper. “We were all waiting for That Day. [sic.] We just knew it was coming.
That day came on Feb. 4, 1944, when American forces reached Santo Tomas. General Douglas MacArthur himself came to the nurses’ quarters to pay his respects. When the stars and stripes were raised over the camp and the national anthem played, Gates said, “Everyone cried.”
One week later, when it came time to go home, Gates was reluctant.
“It was a pathetic departure. We had met so many friends there,” she said. “We just didn’t want to leave. I guess we didn’t quite believe it, or something.”
Upon returning, Gates and her fellow nurses were awarded bronze stars and each were promoted one rank. They were awarded presidential citations, and were paid tribute in a concert by singer Marian Anderson.
For a year and a half after the fall of Corregidor, Gates had been listed as missing. But Gates’ mother, Marcia Porter Mills, had never wavered in her belief that her daughter would come home safe. Mills, who ran a nursery in Janesville, had even bought a cabin on Lake Ripley for the sole purpose of helping her daughter recuperate.
In interviews shortly after her return home,Gates said she had requested to return to the South Pacific and continue her service. But eight months later she was married to Capt. Philip E. Hartman, who had fought in the European theater of the war.
Gates passed away June 25, 1970 in Madison. She is buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
After the war, her obituary says, Gates worked in public health nursing, her last job being with the Janesville Wisconsin Health Department. Gates Hall, a Veterans Affairs assisted living facility in Union Grove, was named in her honor in 2004.
Her life and experience in the Philippines was the subject of a 2011 book by her niece Melissa Bowersock, entitled Marcia Gates: Angel of Bataan.