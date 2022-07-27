From the WIAA and the NFHS.

The NFHS Softball Rules Committee has approved the wearing of jewelry in the sport, effective with the 2023 season. Previously, only medical and religious medals were permitted.

Deerfield softball: Morgan Mack named conference player of the year; Grace Brattlie, Addison Kapral, Cora Nelson make first team; Karlee Berge second team and Lydia Mack earns honorable mention
Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland honorable mention on all-state team, Emma Nottestad conference pitcher of the year, Kate Downing, Audrianne Kieler, Hannah Larson and Kayla Roidt earn conference honors
Cambridge softball win first ever regional title with upset wins over Brodhead, Lakeside Lutheran
Brattlie hits walk-off single as Deerfield softball takes first place in Trailways South with wins against Horicon, Williams Bay

Tags