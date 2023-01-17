Lake Mills EMS
Lake Mills EMS will terminate its service to the city and surrounding townships after June of this year.

Representatives from four area townships say they don’t have enough information to commit to contracting with a proposed joint fire and EMS department in the city of Lake Mills, and are frustrated with the city’s handling of the process.

Members from the town boards of Aztalan, Waterloo, Milford and the town of Lake Mills met on Monday, Jan. 16 in a last-minute meeting with city staff members Drake Daily, city manager, city attorney Dan Drescher and city council president Greg Waters. In the meeting, the city shared updates—and the townships aired grievances—ahead of what could be the city council’s finalizing vote on a new service model.

