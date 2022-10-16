MAZOMANIE—Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team repeated as Capitol North champions while the Warrior girls placed second at the conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Warriors dominated the boys race by having all five scorers finish in the top eight for a winning score of 22 points.
“In the boys’ race, the lead group took great positions right from the start and never looked back,’’ Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
“With all seven runners finishing in the top-11 of the Capitol North schools, it was a satisfying showing where the boys ran very well. Junior Cameron Weiland (first, 15 minutes, 27 seconds) led the whole race for the North and had a chance to chase the Capitol South winner (Carter Scholey from Belleville, who won the race in 15:16).
“Not far behind him was senior Arnold Rupnow (second, 15:35) and junior Mark Garcia (fourth, 15:44). Junior Gideon Ewerdt (seventh, 16:33) and sophomore Will Hemling (eighth, 16:40) closed out the scoring for the day. Lakeside’s top four boys were recognized with first team all-conference honors. Junior Daniel Ertman (tenth, 16:54) and sophomore Jack Simmons (11th, 17:01) joined Hemling with second team all-conference honors.
Lakeside’s girls scored 56 points. Luther Prep repeated as girls champs with 30 points.
“The girls were a solid second place behind team champion Luther Prep,” Ausen said. “Once again, the pack of girls that closed the scoring really helped put us out of reach from the rest of the Capitol North teams. Leading the way was freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (seventh, 20:05), who ran an aggressive final mile and took home first team all-conference honors. Juniors Paige Krahn (eighth, 20:22) and Amelia Povich (tenth, 20:29) were not far behind and were recognized with second team all-conference honors. Completing the scoring for the girls were senior Abigail Minning (15th, 20:52) and junior Mia Krahn (16th, 20:52).
“The course was short (I am guessing by about 300 meters). The host had to make some changes to the course because of some downed trees. That is why the times are quite fast.”
Lake Mills finished fourth in the boys standings with a 111 score. Sophomore Braxton Walter (15th, 17:23), junior James Hafenstein (21st, 17:42), sophomores Saul Lopez (22nd, 17:46) and Max Kressner (26th, 18:09) and freshman Jack Vogel (27th, 18:12) scored for the L-Cats.
On the girls side, Lake Mills also placed fourth with 112 points. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (fifth, 20:04), freshman Asha Herald (23rd, 21:23), seniors Madison Hahn (24th, 21:25) and Jenna Hosey (29th, 22:06) and junior Ava Vesperman (31st, 22:17) scored for the L-Cats.
Lakeside Lutheran and Lake Mills will compete at the Division 2 WIAA Sectional at UW-Parkside hosted by Racine St. Catherine’s on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Capitol North boys scores: Lakeside Lutheran 22, Luther Prep 66, Lodi 90, Lake Mills 111, Poynette 122, Columbus 123
Capitol North girls scores: Luther Prep 30, Lakeside Lutheran 56, Poynette 72, Lake Mills 112, Lodi 113, Columbus 159