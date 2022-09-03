Marshall senior lineman Taylor Michilak (73) blocks a punt attempt by Horicon/Hustisford punter Klayton Bischoff which was recovered by senior Wyatt Jennings (5) near the goal line to set up a first quarter touchdown during an Eastern Suburban Conference football game on Thursday in Marshall. The Cardinals won 41-0.
Marshall senior running back Ramon Campos extends the ball over the goal to finish off a 24-yard touchdown run during second quarter action against Horicon/Hustisford on Thursday in Marshall. Campos rushed 17 times for 111 and one touchdown in Marshall's 41-0 victory.
Team statistics — First Downs: HH 4, M 20. By rush: HH 3, M 18. By pass: HH 1, M 2. Total offense: HH 76, M 355. Rushing: HH 23-56, M 48-355. Passing: HH 20, M 67. Fumbles-lost: HH 0-0, M 1-1. Penalties: HH 2-20, M 3-25
Individual statistics — Rushing: HH Vincent 6-47, M Campos 17-111, Klubertanz 8-78, Petersen 7-76. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — HH Bischoff 1-1-0, Schwartz 2-9-0, Davis 0-1-1, M Petersen 3-10-0, Kleinheinz 0-1-0. Receiving: HH Hintz 2-18, M Jennings 1-34, B. Kleinheinz 1-34, P. Kleinheinz 1-9