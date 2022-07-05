Addams Family
Buy Now

Derek Sobek, as Uncle Fester, is singing "Moon and Me" in Act 2 of The Addams Family. 

 CD Players Theater

The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, a community theater group founded in 2002, will return to the stage this July with a production of The Addams Family. 

The troupe will stage the musical July 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and July 17 at 2 p.m., at the Cambridge Historic Gym, 213 South Street. 

The show follows the iconic Addams Family as Wednesday brings a new, normal, boyfriend and his family to visit for dinner. The family wrestles with change, what it means to be a family, and more.

Below is a cast list for the show: 

Bella Bamlett - Wednesday Adams

Olivia Bamlett - Grandmama

Gigi Blaser - Egyptian princess and star

Vanessa Feirtag - Pugsley

Bella Hollis - Cousin Itt fam and star

Lilah Holmquist - Musketeer and star

Paige Holmquist- Musketeer and star

Aina Holmquist -Musketeer and star

Jenna Martinez - Alice Beineke

Karla Martinez - Movie star

Mark Martinez - Caveman

Amelia McFalls -Ballerina and star

Lindsey Moen - Flapper and moon

Lexi Neal - Victorian woman and star

Cody Reichert - Sheriff

Emery Reichert - Prisoner

Kennedy Reichert - Opera singer and star

Geoff Saemann - Soldier

Mike Schuster - Conquistador

Evan Sercombe - Lucas Beineke

Ken Smith- Mal Beineke

Dakota Sobek - Lurch

Derek Sobek- Uncle Fester

Jocelyn Vechinsky - Morticia

Nikolai Vechinsky - Gomez Addams

Les William - Thing

Luna Wisdom- Bride