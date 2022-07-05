Derek Sobek, as Uncle Fester, is singing "Moon and Me" in Act 2 of The Addams Family.
The Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater, a community theater group founded in 2002, will return to the stage this July with a production of The Addams Family.
The troupe will stage the musical July 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., and July 17 at 2 p.m., at the Cambridge Historic Gym, 213 South Street.
The show follows the iconic Addams Family as Wednesday brings a new, normal, boyfriend and his family to visit for dinner. The family wrestles with change, what it means to be a family, and more.
Below is a cast list for the show:
Bella Bamlett - Wednesday Adams
Olivia Bamlett - Grandmama
Gigi Blaser - Egyptian princess and star
Vanessa Feirtag - Pugsley
Bella Hollis - Cousin Itt fam and star
Lilah Holmquist - Musketeer and star
Paige Holmquist- Musketeer and star
Aina Holmquist -Musketeer and star
Jenna Martinez - Alice Beineke
Karla Martinez - Movie star
Mark Martinez - Caveman
Amelia McFalls -Ballerina and star
Lindsey Moen - Flapper and moon
Lexi Neal - Victorian woman and star
Cody Reichert - Sheriff
Emery Reichert - Prisoner
Kennedy Reichert - Opera singer and star
Geoff Saemann - Soldier
Mike Schuster - Conquistador
Evan Sercombe - Lucas Beineke
Ken Smith- Mal Beineke
Dakota Sobek - Lurch
Derek Sobek- Uncle Fester
Jocelyn Vechinsky - Morticia
Nikolai Vechinsky - Gomez Addams
Les William - Thing
Luna Wisdom- Bride
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.