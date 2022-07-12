After a two-year hiatus, the Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater returns to the stage this weekend with a production of “The Addams Family.”
The company will stage the show, which follows the iconic Addams Family as they navigate change, when Wednesday Addam’s brings a boy home for dinner. The show will run July 14-16 at 7 p.m. and July 17 at 2 p.m. at 213 South Street.
Directors of the show, Deanne Herrling and Betsy Bamlett, say that this production has faced a series of intense challenges, weathering a global pandemic, a two-year delay, cast changes and the death of the theater company’s founder last year.
“It’s been a very interesting year, coming off a pandemic, we haven't done a show since 2019,” Herrling said. “We’re ready for an audience.”
This production of “The Addams Family” has been dedicated to the CD Players Theater founder that passed away in 2021.
CD Players members are still mourning the loss of longtime director Judy Brandt, a pillar of arts in the Cambridge and Deerfield communities. Bamlett and Herrling said that her presence is still being felt this season.
“She’s still here,” Bamlett said.
“In auditions, which we hold in the same place, Betsy and I could really visualize her in the chair, sitting a certain way, flipping her shoe on her toe with a big smile on her face,” Herrling said. “We feel her here, and we hope we made her proud.”
Members of the cast say that they are enjoying putting on this musical, a joyful story about family and relationships.
“It’s so much fun and it’s such a beautiful story. About family dynamics and communication and how important things like that are,” said Nikolai Vechinsky, who plays Gomez Addams.
“What I love the most about this show is that it's a new storyline with familiar characters,” said Jenna Martinez.
The CD Players production of the musical features a real-life husband and wife duo playing the iconic married couple Gomez and Morticia.
“It’s been really awesome to get to do this with my partner, especially being Gomez and Morticia, who are very touchy feely,” Nikolai Vechinsky said. “It made it a lot easier to just be able to hug her, have her close to me without any awkwardness.”
“We’ve been doing theater together forever, we started out doing theater together in high school,” Jocelyn Vechinsky said.
“This is such a blast,” Nikolai said.
“And everybody really loves what they’re doing here, and I really love the environment of community theater,” Jocelyn added.