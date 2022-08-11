Volunteers in the village of McFarland are cleaning up the headstones of local veterans in advance of Memorial Day, by leveling and scrubbing headstones in the two local cemeteries. The McFarland Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers to help with the clean-up. To volunteer, contact Michael Brennan at 608-220-7112.
The McFarland Cemetery Association is continuing to look for volunteers to help with a community project. The group is cleaning all of the headstones in both the Broadhead Street and Holscher Rd Cemeteries.
The project began as a way to honor local veterans ahead of Memorial Day. Volunteers started with cleaning all the headstones of area veterans. There are 140 veterans buried in McFarland cemeteriesVolunteers also plan to eventually clean every headstone in the cemetery.
The process includes cleaning, straightening, leveling and repairing the headstones. This will be a lengthy process and we will need many volunteers including members of the community and local organizations to help.
The McFarland Cemetery Association is not for profit unlike some other cemeteries and donations to keep up with maintenance are appreciated. The group is also in need of additional volunteers to serve on the cemetery board.
To volunteer, make a donation or for columbarium inquiries please contact Michael Brennan with the McFarland Cemetery Association at 608-220-7112.