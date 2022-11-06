As the holiday season approaches, family lawyers often see a spike in child-related disputes. This is sometimes due to heightened emotions about children missing important holiday family events. Arguments also occur as former partners plan the holidays around the transfer of children between two households.

Court-ordered holiday schedules usually include children spending time with both parents, often with days like Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas rotating between parents each year.

Megan Phillips

State Bar of Wisconsin

