Since late 2019, sales of recreational marijuana have begun in two of Wisconsin’s neighboring states, while a third appears poised to legalize the substance soon.

As of January 2023, three out of every ten Wisconsin residents above the age of 21 live within an hour’s drive of a legally-operating, recreational marijuana dispensary. When that zone is expanded to a 75-minute drive, 50% of all Wisconsinites of legal age (about 2.16 million individuals) can drive to a recreational dispensary, including all residents of major cities like Milwaukee and Madison.

This information is a service of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading resource for nonpartisan state and local government research and civic education. Learn more at wispolicyforum.org.