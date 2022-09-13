The 8th annual Chili Fest, hosted by the Deerfield Lions Club, will be Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Firemen’s Park, 5 Park Drive.
Local teams of chili chefs will go head to head with their chili recipes, and visitors can try each one. Chili tasting begins at 1 p.m., with judging wrapping up around 4 p.m.
Expanded this year is a craft beer beer garden at the festival with samplings from four area breweries. Starting at 11 a.m., participants can sample craft brews from Hubbleton Brewing Company of Portland, G5 Brewing Company of Beloit, Starkweather Brewing Company of Madison, Circus Brewing Company of Columbus.
The annual Chili Fest car show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which draws more than 100 entries annually.
New to the festival this year, the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department will be running the hamburger stand at the event, selling various food items to benefit the department.
The festival is also full of high-quality live music performances, with sets from local Irish band The Tooles, a performance from Monona performer The Mark Croft Trio and a 5 p.m. show from The Stevee Nix.
Other Chili Fest activities include a vendor fair/farmers market, a bags tournament, raffles, bouncy houses, face painting and kids activities like carnival games and a coin dig.
Below is a full schedule of the festival:
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Vendor fair/farmers market
10 a.m. -- Musical selections from The Tooles
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Car show
11 a.m. -- Bags tournament
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Kids bouncy houses, carnival games, face painting, dig search