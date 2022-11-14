Christmas in the Village will be held in Johnson Creek on Nov. 25, 26, 27. Friday events will begin “The View”, 1 Hartwig Drive, where letters to Santa will be collected from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to stay for some hot cocoa, holiday treats and a photo opportunity. Children will receive a return letter from Santa if a return address is provided.
“Christmas in the Village” at the Museum, at 110 Aztalan Street, holiday event begins with Ole fashion Christmas Tree Lot, evergreen swags, and handmade crafts for sale. Visit with Santa, horse & wagon rides, Reindeer games, decorated gingerbread house contest, Holiday Ride in the JCFD Fire Truck, ugly sweater contest! Friday, Nov. 25, 2 – 6 p.m., a Holiday ride on fire truck, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., decorated gingerbread house contest – 5:00 p.m., Ugly Sweater Contest – 5:30 p.m., closing at 6 p.m.
The Johnson Creek School campus, located at 455 Aztalan Street will be busy with visitors to the Friends of the Johnson Creek Library Holiday Fair and the Something Special from Wisconsin vendor fair.
On Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be hosting close to 60 artisans, crafters, and authors selling their wares. The “Friends” will be also hosting a silent auction featuring items donated by the vendors. Funds raised for the event are given to the Johnson Creek Library for a variety of projects and programs.
The Something Special from Wisconsin’s Holiday Market will be hosting over 60 vendors and begins at 9 a.m. as well on Saturday. The SSfW Holiday Market will open on Sunday again 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a café with lunch and snack items on Saturday. Ms. Rob’s Catering will be providing a delicious lunch on Sunday with some treats.
“Christmas in the Village at the Museum will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday will feature reindeer games at 9:30 a.m., a visit with Santa from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and horse and wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Bring in a completed Gingerbread House for entry into a contest. Sales of fresh evergreen trees, swags, wreaths, and other holiday items will help support the Society. Complimentary homemade cookies, coffee, and cocoa will be available for those in attendance.
A coupon book from area businesses will be available at each site. Updated information is posted on Facebook pages Christmas in the Village, Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library, and Johnson Creek Historical Society and the Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market event page.