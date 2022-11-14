Christmas in the Village will be held in Johnson Creek on Nov. 25, 26, 27. Friday events will begin “The View”, 1 Hartwig Drive, where letters to Santa will be collected from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to stay for some hot cocoa, holiday treats and a photo opportunity. Children will receive a return letter from Santa if a return address is provided.

“Christmas in the Village” at the Museum, at 110 Aztalan Street, holiday event begins with Ole fashion Christmas Tree Lot, evergreen swags, and handmade crafts for sale. Visit with Santa, horse & wagon rides, Reindeer games, decorated gingerbread house contest, Holiday Ride in the JCFD Fire Truck, ugly sweater contest! Friday, Nov. 25, 2 – 6 p.m., a Holiday ride on fire truck, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m., decorated gingerbread house contest – 5:00 p.m., Ugly Sweater Contest – 5:30 p.m., closing at 6 p.m.