The Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors program will celebrate its 70th year of helping low income families and their children when they begin taking applications on Oct. 31. Volunteers will be taking phone applications between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 31 through Dec. 5. The office number is 920-674-4499.

Thanks to your support, 655 families and over 1800 children were helped last year either through the Adopt-a-Family program or the Toy and Food Giveaway.