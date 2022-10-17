The Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors program will celebrate its 70th year of helping low income families and their children when they begin taking applications on Oct. 31. Volunteers will be taking phone applications between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 31 through Dec. 5. The office number is 920-674-4499.
Thanks to your support, 655 families and over 1800 children were helped last year either through the Adopt-a-Family program or the Toy and Food Giveaway.
Anyone wishing to sponsor one or more families for the Adopt-a-Family program is asked to call the office beginning Oct.31 and no later than Dec. 5. A volunteer will answer your questions and take the necessary information. Please call 920-674-4499.
The Toy Program distribution will take place on Wed. Dec. 14 at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Applicants are assigned an hour to shop for toys, hats and mittens and a blanket. They will also receive a box of food and wrapping paper.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation should send a check to Christmas Neighbors Inc., PO Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549 or donate through our website PayPal account at christmasneighbors.org.
Donations of new and gently used toys, used children’s books, and wrapping paper are needed. We encourage you to bring your donations to the fairgrounds on Dec. 13 or they may be dropped off any time at any Premier or Badger Bank, Fort Community Credit Union, City County Credit Union, Theisens Tan-A-Latte, or Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce.