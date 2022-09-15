Church holds chili cook off

Don’t miss the Chili Cook-Off & Silent Auction-Family Fun Day at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St. in Marshall on Sunday, September 18th from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
“You be the judge” by tasting and voting on several varieties of chili in three
categories—traditional, spicy, and unique—that are prepared by contest participants. In addition, feast on a big bowl of our in-house chef’s special chili with all the fixings.
Enjoy old-fashioned hayrides around the village. Be inspired by beautiful arrangements and unique items at the Silent Auction. Kids can get creative with pumpkin-painting and face-painting. In other words, there is something for everyone!
Additional information will be sent to you. Or, pick up an entry form at the church 9:00-noon on Monday-Thursday. The deadline for contest submissions is Friday, September 16th. Contest winners in each category will receive a trophy. Entering, tasting and judging the chili competition are free.
In addition to chili, enjoy baked potatoes and hot dogs with optional chili topping or other toppings, along with chips, beverages, and an array of desserts. Carry-outs are available until 1:30 p.m. or sold out. No Packer football game that day, so make this the special event of your weekend. Call Holy Trinity at 608-655-4246 for more information.