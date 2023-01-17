The city of Waterloo is holding another public input session to gather resident feedback on city development next week.
In September, the city kicked off a downtown master planning effort, collecting resident feedback and working to spark development in Waterloo.
Residents will have another opportunity to share their vision for the city, during a workshop on Monday, Jan. 23 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Waterloo Regional Trailhead, 760 McKay Way.
City economic development consultant Everett Butzine’s consulting firm Non-Metro Connections, which works in rural communities on economic development, and Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc., which works in engineering consulting, kicked off the effort in September during Wiener and Kraut Days. They held an interactive workshop and gathered feedback.
The two consulting firms are working with the city to develop and execute a downtown master plan. Mayor Jenifer Quimby previously said that the city is trying to build momentum on a recent increase in housing and population growth in the city.
She added that she would like to see downtown businesses and community members steer the development plan, including opportunities for both revitalization and new buildings.
“There’s a lot of exciting things going on in Waterloo, so harnessing that momentum and that excitement going forward to harness growth and property development is an important part of executing this plan,” Butzine agreed
Waterloo has the advantage of having a lot of open space for future development, and is an ideal location for development, Butzine said. He would like to see the downtown area become a destination city with plenty of job, entertainment, dining and shopping opportunities.
“We want to make the downtown a destination and not just a place that people driving on the highway go east and west through,” Butzine said. “We want to see a place where people come to enjoy their time, and getting sponsors is a good start to that goal.”
While the city worked on a downtown redevelopment plan about 20 years ago, the plan didn’t actually result in any development in the city, with the exception of a downtown parking lot, Quimby said.
The master planning process was expected to take around six months. The city received at least one donation from a local business to offset costs.