UW-Oshkosh
The following students were named to the UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List. The term grade-point average (GPA) requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
Cottage Grove
Lace Crary, Honor Roll
Jade Easland, Dean’s List
Ross Harford, Honor Roll
Benjamin Knoeck, Honor Roll
Larissa Molstad, Dean’s List
Pandora Thao, Honor Roll
Teagan Tolley, Honor Roll
Jaxon White, Honor Roll
McFarland
Lauren Stehly, Dean’s List
Monona
Joshua Sheldon, Honor Roll
Emma Zweifel, Dean’s List
Local students were named to the Marquette University Dean’s List.
Cottage Grove
Kyra Carviou is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Max Hengst is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Olivia Kiefer is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies
Madison
Lydia Burke is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biophysics
John McKee is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences
Local students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire for the spring 2022 semester.
Cottage Grove
Mattias Allen, College of Business
Peyton Blang, College of Business
Madison
Joelle Frey, College of Business
Mckenzie Minter, College of Arts and Sciences
McFarland
Makenzie Beam, College of Education & Human Sciences
Alanah Halsey, College of Education & Human Sciences
Alexa Hettiger, College of Education & Human Sciences
Alexcia Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences
Avery Lawrence, College of Business
Andrew Lindaas, College of Arts and Sciences
Luke Mandli, College of Arts and Sciences
Minnie Moll, College of Business
Dana Olson, College of Education & Human Sciences
Morgan Richter, College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Trevor Speich, College of Arts and Sciences
Ella Weaver, College of Education & Human Sciences
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2022 semester.
Madison
John Delvoye, Civil Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Renee Stram, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
McFarland
Logan Kuebli, Associate of Arts and Science, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Adam LaLuzerne, Engineering Physics, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Jacob Scheffel, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Garrett Starkman, Industrial Technology Management, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Monona
Hunter Moroni, Civil Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville
