Hannah Hoffmann of Cambridge was named as one of five semi-finalists in the 2023-24 Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
Hoffmann is a student at Luther College, and one of five students who are semi-finalists.
Operating in 160 countries worldwide, the Fulbright Program is the largest and most esteemed exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government. It is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.
The Luther College semi-finalists are
Sarah Damhof '22 - English Teaching Assistantship in Uganda
Hannah Hoffmann '23 - English Teaching Assistantship in the Czech Republic
Gideon Perez '23 - English Teaching Assistantship in the Slovak Republic
Sadie Pichelmann '23 - English Teaching Assistantship in the Slovak Republic
Berit Skogen '23 - English Teaching Assistantship in Norway
These students were approved by the National Steering Committee and selected among the nearly 10,000 applicants on the basis of academic or professional achievement, as well as demonstrated leadership potential in their fields.
The Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Program places recent college graduates and young professionals abroad as assistant English teachers in classrooms from primary through university level.