Jan. 20: Legion fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish and shrimp dinners from 5-8 p.m. at the post in Westport, including baked or deep-fried cod, a large walleye filet, deep fried jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. A full bar is available, and carry-outs are welcome The post is at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Jan. 25: Bingo Bash
All ages are invited for Bingo, pizza, and prizes at FPC in Fellowship Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Road Q, Waunakee, myfpc.org.
Jan. 26: Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library. The Pi Day Pie Sale, New Perennials Sale and a FUNraiser will be discussed. Members will vote on the 2023 budget. Anyone who would like to help with one or more of the upcoming events but cannot attend the meeting, can contact jelvekrog@gmail.com. Refreshments will be served.
Jan. 27: Chinese New Year
The community is invited to celebrate the Chinese New Year from 4:30-7 p.m. Jan. 27. The Waunakee High School Chinese teacher Ziuping Zhu and Chinese students will ring in the Year of the Rabbit with games, dumpling making presentation, music and poetry recited by the students and a Kung Fu and Lio dance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association.
Jan. 28: Meat Raffle
American Legion Post 481 will host a meat raffle from 1-4 p.m., along with a 50/50 drawing.
Jan. 29: KC Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake breakfast Jan. 29 at St. John’s School, 13 E. Third St from 8 a.m.-noon. The dine-in or carry-out breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast kicks off Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s and will be followed by an open house.
Jan. 31: Author Talk
Join The Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. on ZOOM as we chat with Randall Munroe about his new book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” The millions of readers around the world still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger.
Feb. 2: Waunakee FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 2: Listening Session
Waunakee Village President Chris Zellner and Administrator Todd Schmidt will host a listening session at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Waunakee Village Hall. Residents are welcome to chat about village related issues at that time.
Feb. 10: Sweetheart Dance
Waunakee Special Olympics will host the Sweetheart Dance (formerly Father Daughter Dance) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the high school commons. To register, visit the district website, www.waunakee.k12.wi.us access the Community Education tae or the Waunakee RevTrak Sweetheart Dance. Online registration is ongoing but tickets can also be purchased at the door. The dance includes a photo and frame, ice cream sundae and beverage and more. Anyone with questions can contact Lynn Braun, rlbraun@tds.net at (608) 849-9212 or Denise Ziegler at 4ziggys@tds.net or (608) 576-8015.
Feb. 10: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish in Ashton will serve a buffet style Friday Fish Fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the school hall in Ashton. Carry-outs are available.