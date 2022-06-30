Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 30, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 18:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessJuly 59:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:00 Brats in the Lot11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:30 Denny Diamond presents “Neil Diamond”12:30 SheepsheadJuly 68:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJuly 79:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 “Songs of the Season” pianist10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Movie “The Guilt Trip”12:30 Sheepshead1:00 DominosJuly 88:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Voss resigns as Waunakee girls' soccer coach Town and Country Days approaches Poynette School Board approves 5 staffing departures, 3 hires at June meeting Waunakee builder earns five Badger Craftsman Awards Waunakee school board chooses initial middle school design Featured Weekly Print Ads Summer Hours Star Tom's Painting Edward Jones Summer Hours Waunakee Office Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin