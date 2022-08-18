Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.
Community Fun Day took place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church grounds in Cambridge. The event included food and beverages, a bouncy house, outdoor games, crafts, music and a Kona Ice truck.