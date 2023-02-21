Correction Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the 2023 Cottage Grove Community Guide published by the Herald-Independent, there was a typo misspelling Monona Grove School District in the table of contents. We apologize for the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills fire chief Todd Yandre has died Coffee shop planned for Waunakee's Main Street Waunakee set to get second Latin grocery store, it will aim to outfit parties and picnics Waunakee village trustee candidates participate in forum Sun Prairie pair face neglect charges after child overdose