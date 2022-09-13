Board members of the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society are, front row, from left, Deanna Finley and Charles Roberts, and, back row, from left, Jerry Rodefeld, Bill Burmeister and Dennis Bork. Not pictured are Vicki Kraus and Diane Shaw.
The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society is presenting its fall speaker series on Tuesday Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Drumlin Residences community room. The address is 107 East Reynolds Street in Cottage Grove.
This years speaker will be Rochelle Pennington. This year she will be speaking on The Christmas Tree Ship, a ship that delivered Christmas trees to Chicago until it sank in Lake Michigan. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Rochelle Pennington is a newspaper columnist, and an author of ten works, her website says. Pennington has given more than 2,000 speeches and attends more than 150 events a year. Her works range from histories of the Edmund Fitzgerald, The Christmas Tree Ship, the World War I Christmas Miracle, and other topics.
The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society is a local nonprofit devoted to the history of the Cottage Grove area, based in Flynn Hall on Main Street in Cottage Grove. The group hosts seasonal speaker series with educational topics for the community, along with summer brat fry fundraisers. The group also joins area events as well.