Board members of the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society are, front row, from left, Deanna Finley and Charles Roberts, and, back row, from left, Jerry Rodefeld, Bill Burmeister and Dennis Bork. Not pictured are Vicki Kraus and Diane Shaw.

The Cottage Grove Area Historical Society is presenting its fall speaker series on Tuesday Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Drumlin Residences community room. The address is 107 East Reynolds Street in Cottage Grove.

This years speaker will be Rochelle Pennington. This year she will be speaking on The Christmas Tree Ship, a ship that delivered Christmas trees to Chicago until it sank in Lake Michigan. The presentation is free and open to the public.