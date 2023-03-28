The Cottage Grove Library Board, the board responsible for organizing library programming in the village, has set a lineup of activities in April, May and into the summer.

Saturday, April 22: Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Prairie, 299 Taylor Street. The second-annual event will include a visit from the Dane County Trash Lab, guided nature walks, local history by the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, a trash to treasure station, composting 101, rain barrel sale, snow cones and an invasive species management station run by local students.