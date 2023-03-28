The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library held a celebration in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Families walked through the Cottage Grove School forest, talked with naturalists, learned about the history of the forest from the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, learned about recycling from the Dane County Trash Lab, and made recycled crafts at a trash to treasure lab.
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library held a celebration in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Families walked through the Cottage Grove School forest, talked with naturalists, learned about the history of the forest from the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, learned about recycling from the Dane County Trash Lab, and made recycled crafts at a trash to treasure lab.
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library held a celebration in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Families walked through the Cottage Grove School forest, talked with naturalists, learned about the history of the forest from the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, learned about recycling from the Dane County Trash Lab, and made recycled crafts at a trash to treasure lab.
The Friends of the Cottage Grove Library held a celebration in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 23. Families walked through the Cottage Grove School forest, talked with naturalists, learned about the history of the forest from the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, learned about recycling from the Dane County Trash Lab, and made recycled crafts at a trash to treasure lab.
The Cottage Grove Library Board, the board responsible for organizing library programming in the village, has set a lineup of activities in April, May and into the summer.
Saturday, April 22: Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Norman Vethe School Prairie, 299 Taylor Street. The second-annual event will include a visit from the Dane County Trash Lab, guided nature walks, local history by the Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, a trash to treasure station, composting 101, rain barrel sale, snow cones and an invasive species management station run by local students.
May 12: Toddler story time, 9 a.m. at Bakken Park Shelter
May 31: Swing dance for teens, 6 p.m. in the Cottage Grove School cafeteria.
June 20: Toddler Storytime, 9 a.m. at Bakken Park Shelter
June 23: Insect Ambassadors, 3 p.m. at Taylor Prairie Parking Lot
June 26: Curious Critters StoryTime, 9 a.m. at the Cottage Grove School Forest. Meet at the Taylor Street entrance.