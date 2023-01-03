May
The DNR is anticipating the construction for a new bike trail at Lake Kegonsa State Park, beginning in 2023.
The McFarland Cemetery Association seeks volunteers to help with a community project to clean all headstones in both the Broadhead Street and Holscher Road Cemeteries.
The village of McFarland will be receiving ten BCycle electric bicycles this summer, as part of a pilot program with the Madison-based cycling company. The McFarland Village Board decides to kick off a pilot program with Madison BCycle to install a docking station with ten bicycles at McDaniel Park this summer.
Chase Lumber, a lumber business with locations in McFarland, Sun Prairie and DeForest, is celebrating its 125th anniversary.
When Kateryna Popova left her home in Odesa, Ukraine to spend a year as an exchange student at Monona Grove High School, she never imagined how much her home would change while she was away. While studying abroad at Monona Grove High School Popova and her peers raised more than $20,000 to benefit the Ukrainian effort, out of support for Popova.
Students in fourth grade at Granite Ridge School in Cottage Grove help plant three trees at the newly-constructed school, in honor of Arbor Day.
The village of McFarland seeks public feedback on the future of housing and local business in the community.
The village of McFarland has asked for a seat at the table during a future negotiation process during the siting of a proposed Dane County landfill.
A new proposal seeks to develop 112 new duplexes and townhomes on about twelve acres just west of Glacial Drumlin School. The early concept plan of the project proposed 64 two-story duplex units and 48 three-story townhomes at the northeast intersection of Buss Road and County Highway BB. The proposal also includes about half an acre of commercial space.
After a two-year hiatus, Monona and McFarland are bringing back parades to commemorate Memorial Day.
Senior Gabe Lee has been chosen by the McFarland Optimist Club as the May Senior of the Month for McFarland High School.
Municipalities in the Deer-Grove EMS Commission are beginning to reevaluate the commission’s funding structure and ways of making decisions, following suggestions from an organizational study done in the last year.
By next spring, McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park should have a new shelter, paved roads, a drinking fountain and more. The Dane County Board approved in a May 5 meeting a nearly $600,000 contract for improvements to the roughly 290-acre park at 4841 County Highway TT in Cottage Grove.
Monona Grove School District unveils a solar array covering two-thirds of its high school building’s roof May 21..
June
Jeremy McMullen, a longtime Deer-Grove EMS first responder and chief of Monona Fire and EMS, has been recognized with a county-wide award for his history of service.
The 91st annual Cottage Grove Fireman’s Festival kicks off Father’s Day weekend.
A Monona Grove High School student files a civil rights lawsuit against four district staff members after they allegedly attempted an “unparticularized” and “racially motivated” search during a Black Student Union field trip last month.
Developers have broken ground on a 16,000 square-foot retail space in the village of Cottage Grove’s commerce park. Developer JEK CRE LLC, a family-owned development company with owners living in DeForest and Cottage Grove, have been green-lit to build a retail space at the north-east corner of Highway N and Limestone Pass in the village.The new development will include seven business spaces for rent, including one restaurant space that will house a new Dunkin’ Donuts.
The Cottage Grove town board approves nearly $480,000 for road maintenance contracts.
The McFarland School District has hired a consultant to assist in its strategic planning process, after hearing feedback from nearby districts.
McFarland High School senior Hadley Johnson has been chosen as the June Senior of the Month by the McFarland Optimist Club.
With the federal government ending a program providing free meals for students, a temporary pandemic measure, the Monona Grove and McFarland school districts are looking ahead to new and continuing challenges for nutrition programs and students.
The village of McFarland has begun planning for the McFarland Municipal Center, with plans for it to be vacated in early next year as McFarland’s police, court, and fire and rescue functions move to the new safety building.
Construction could begin as early as this August on a new interchange at two of the most dangerous intersections in Madison. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking bids from construction companies for the project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB.The $33 million project includes a diamond interchange at the U.S. 12/18 and County AB intersection.
After the storm on Monday, June 13, Monona city employees respond to dozens of calls while the community and businesses jumped into action to support first responders and those in need.
Dane County breaks ground on its Yahara Solar Project in Cottage Grove as part of an effort to reach 100% renewable electricity at all county facilities.
The proposed Dane County landfill at the Yahara Hills Golf Course continues to face opposition from McFarland residents, with a community group presenting concerns to the school board during a June 20 meeting.
The Monona Grove School Board approves its preliminary $7.4 million budget for the 2022-23 school year with an anticipated deficit of about $770,000.
Monona’s lack of racial diversity presents some significant challenges in its efforts to improve inclusiveness, according to a report issued by the city’s Ad Hoc Workgroup on Diversity and Equity Issues. Among the recommendations from the work group are that the city strengthen its commitment to affordable housing and public transit, that it make changes in its hiring practices and work with the school district on diversity and equity initiatives. It also encouraged members of the public to take action on their own by supporting minority-owned businesses and by planning a community-wide summit.
July
The annual Monona Community Festival returns this July 4 weekend with live music, carnival rides, special events and fun for the family.
In the summer school months, Margaret Clark can be found making 300 brown-paper bag lunches. Clark, along with Robin Berg, runs Monona Munchies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting food to Monona Grove students and families while school is out for the summer.
After hiring a planning consultant to help shape future development of the East Side Neighborhood, the village is asking for community feedback.
The future of San Damiano is now in the hands of MSA Professional Services, an engineering firm hired by the city of Monona to create a master plan that will chart a course for the historic property. MSA will work over the next 17 months with the city and members of the community to develop a master plan.
The Village of McFarland now has a framework for addressing issues of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the village and in the community. A report from equity consulting group Meraki Consulting LLC and the village gave McFarland some action steps to improve DEI, including developing guest speaker and community roundtable programs, and tracking demographic data in the village.
The Monona Police Department is in the process of updating its policies on body-worn cameras and recording devices in police squad cars, as part of a department-wide policy overhaul that’s underway now with a consulting firm.
The five Democrat candidates vying to represent Wisconsin’s 46th Assembly District face off in a forum at the Sun Prairie Colonial Club on Tuesday, July 12. The candidates are Syed Abbas, Analiese Eicher, Andrew Hysell, Mike Jacobs and Melissa Ratcliff.
Madison-based Grace Coffee Co. is expanding, with two new locations slated to open in Cottage Grove and McFarland.
Greywolf Partners Inc., a Milwaukee-based real estate firm, is evaluating the purchase of an 11-acre lot on County Highway N west of McCarthy Park.
The McFarland Village Board is seeking applications for a replacement village trustee following the unexpected resignation of Chris St. Clair.
Dennis Laubner, owner of North Shore Pizza and Subs, said the New England-style pizza and sub shop is slated to open late July or the first week of August.
August
The Cottage Grove Village Board continues to grapple with the cost of constructing a possible library in the village. The village’s library board, which was created formally in 2021, has been working with a consulting firm to conduct a financial feasibility on the possible library, seeing what potential fundraising, tax impacts and village cost would be. Updated cost estimates for the library project, shared with the library board on July 20, put the total price tag of a library between $15 million and $21 million.
Over a dozen City of Monona fire hydrants are getting a face lift this fall as a part of a public art project honoring victims of 9/11 on the tragedy’s 21st anniversary. Through the project, 11 artists are being commissioned to paint 15 fire hydrants. The project, called Vibrant Hydrant, is the product of a new collaboration between the Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) and the Monona Fire Department.
Over a year into a $1 million grant program aimed at improving the social emotional health of Black students, the McFarland School District continues to expand its efforts. The district is settling into its new program, Natural Circles of Support.
A new Chipotle restaurant at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway, is currently under construction and expected to be opened sometime this winter.
Monona’s new mobile app is designed to help connect both residents and tourists with the city and local businesses. Discover Monona, which is available for both Mac OS and Android, is released in July by the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) and features eat, shop, play and live sections.
Hilary Brandt, a current member of the village’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, was selected as the newest member of the McFarland village board. Luke Fessler also applied.
The McFarland School District plans to form a parent equity council this fall to help inform the district’s equity efforts.
Cottage Grove Democrat Melissa Ratcliff wins the Assembly District 46 primary.
A McFarland High School student, Brooke Punzel, pitched in for baseball and softball this summer, wrapping up a fundraising campaign to collect gently used baseball and softball equipment to donate to kids in need.
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society holds its annual Back Porch summer concert series. This is the the longest-running concert series in the Madison area.
September
The McFarland and Monona Grove School District superintendents, along with other Dane County superintendents, signed a letter to raise awareness about a statewide school funding shortage, which they attribute to the state biennial budget.
The parks department of McFarland open a new disc golf course at Orchard Hill Park last week, realizing a project five years in the making and setting the stage for more big changes to the village’s public lands.
The McFarland Village Board last week charted a course to borrow and levy significantly more than recent years, as the village prepares to take up a number of large infrastructure projects like upgrades its roads, parks and public facilities over the next five years.
Beginning in October, Monona coffeeshop Java Cat will temporarily relocate to Lien Road, as its building is demolished to make way for a new structure with the coffee shop on the ground floor and an apartment complex above.
With the rooftop solar grid at Monona Grove High School now live, the committee charged with increasing sustainability at the district is recommending the school district pursue more solar projects. The committee is eyeing solar projects for every district building, with the hope of beginning one at Granite Ridge Elementary School this year.
The Cottage Grove Village Board has identified adding a library to the village in the next 10 years as its top priority during its annual strategic planning process. Other top priorities include village facilities and staffing, sustainability, parks and recreation, fire and EMS services, and transportation and multi-use paths.
Monona City leaders got their first look last week at preliminary design options and costs for a revamped and expanded civic building. A preliminary price tag for the project was between $46 million and $50 million, a cost that architects said likely would change as construction prices fluctuate and more specific plans are made. The approval process could include an advisory referendum in April.
Four parks in the village—Community Park, Red Hawk Park, Wheels Park, and a new dog park— are in the process of upgrades, including adding pickleball courts, a skate park, a dog park, a zipline, trails, a pavilion and play equipment.
Cottage Grove’s municipal services building is expected to have solar panels installed on its roof by the end of April 2023.
Beginning in January, McFarland residents will see a 37.5% rate hike on their utility bills for sanitary sewer services, and more increases are likely in the coming years, in response to rising costs charged by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), which treats wastewater for McFarland.
Monona city alders have taken another step toward a potential new civic campus and public safety center, directing staff to draft language for an advisory referendum in April. Though the results of such a referendum would not be binding, alders agreed it was important to have community support for such a large investment, which would involve renovations and additional construction to the current site that houses Monona’s city government, municipal court, and fire, EMS and police departments. The council saw its first conceptual designs for such a project earlier this month, with an estimated price tag of $46-50 million.
The McFarland public safety center continues to take shape despite months-long delays for a key electrical component.Contractors had originally aimed to finish construction in mid-December, but have been powerless in the face of supply chain issues.
An increase in state equalization aid is expected to result in lower tax rates in the 2022-23 fiscal year for Monona Grove School District residents.
The McFarland community ushered in the first days of fall with their annual Community Festival, complete with carnival rides, games, and live music.
The new Kozy Nuk Cafe, owned by Adan Reyes and Meggan O’Brien, opened on Sept. 7 at 214 W. Cottage Grove Road, in the former home of Sonny’s Cafe. For Reyes and O’Brien, it is a realized dream to run their own business after two lifelong careers in food service.
October
The McFarland School District’s equity coordinator and assistant high school principal resigns Oct. 3 following a Sept. 13 incident involving the use of a racial epithet.The school board accepted Anne Nichols’ resignation during its Oct. 3 meeting after a petition calling for her removal from the district. The petition alleged that Nichols used the slur while speaking to a student.
For more than 40 years, John Sheild has kept this vegetable garden at Monona’s San Damiano property, a former friary at 4123 Monona Drive that was recently purchased by the city of Monona. Now, as the City of Monona works to determine the future of the property, Sheild is looking toward the future of the garden as well. He hopes to see the garden live on for as long as possible, though he knows he won’t be its sole steward forever. As volunteers look to help at the garden, and interest in the property grows, he said he’s happy that more people are getting to experience a place he loves.
McFarland High School celebrates homecoming.
The Cottage Grove Fire Department is fundraising to help the family of Nate Walker, a firefighter with the department who passed away last month. The department created a fund to support Walker’s family.
The Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland is damaged in a fire and closes indefinitely. The fire began in the kitchen and spread to the structure of the building, forcing customers and staff to evacuate.
Monona Grove High School celebrates homecoming.
Cottage Grove Village officials have more than two dozen applicants to choose from as they search for Cottage Grove’s next chief of police. The new chief will replace Daniel Layber, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Installation of solar panels has begun at a 90-acre solar farm in the town of Cottage Grove. Construction of the Yahara Solar Project, a solar farm on county-owned land in the town of Cottage Grove, is set to be completed later this year.
The village of McFarland approvess plans for a redesigned skatepark at William McFarland Park.
The Village of Cottage Grove will likely need to go to referendum to increase its property tax levy limit in the next 5 years, according to conversations among trustees in past weeks. The village’s financial consultant told board members that the village would encounter a tax levy gap by 2026 if it continues with current services.
The Madison City Council voted this month to rezone a portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course, taking one step in a long process toward converting the space into a landfill and sustainability campus operated by Dane County.
City leaders tasked with plotting the way forward for Monona’s San Damiano property last week hosted a public information meeting presenting the results of a public survey that gauged residents’ hopes for the historic site under city ownership. The results showed that Monona residents favored a quiet, natural space that honors the social and spiritual past of the property.
November
McFarland is moving forward with plans to transform McDaniel Park’s shoreline into a top-tier swimming beach with a sand beach and a water filtration system provided by Dane County.
The Monona Police Department asks city council members to approve a policy that would broaden officers’ authority to conduct vehicle pursuits.
Cottage Grove has narrowed the search for its next police chief down to just three men. The candidates are Al Fear, former commander of Cedar Rapids Police Department; Mark Garry, deputy chief of the Pewaukee Police Department; and Matthew Wagner, Cottage Grove Police Department’s second-in-command for six years.
The McFarland School District recently finalized its 2022-23 budget, which uses $1.8 million in one-time federal funding awarded to schools to weather the COVID-19 pandemic to patch budget holes.
McFarland High School stages its fall musical, “Cinderella.”
Pro-choice advocates from a Madison area reproductive rights coalition protest outside Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Monona, while a gathering for a Madison-based pro-life group Vigil For Life goes on inside.
Monona city leaders are weighing whether to move forward with a proposal to connect the city to Madison’s bus transit system, or to keep its current service. The city is collecting public input on a potential transit system change, which would connect Monona through several routes into the City of Madison Metro Transit bus system. Monona’s existing public transit service is two-pronged. Current provider First Transit operates a commuter bus route as well as a shuttle service accessible to elderly and disabled riders.
Plans for pickleball courts at Cottage Grove’s Community Park have been delayed after a construction error.
Monona residents would see their city property tax rates from the city go down next year under the mayor’s proposed budget, but many would still see an increase to their total tax bill.
The McFarland Village Board is in the process of finalizing the village’s operating budget for 2023, with rising property taxes fueled by increasing property values and higher-than-average borrowing by the village.
The village of Cottage Grove’s 2023 budget could possibly include funds to add several staff positions in the police, public works and parks departments.
Democrat Jenna Jacobson defeats Republican Marisa Voelkel in the race for Wisconsin’s 43rd Assembly District.
Incumbent Democrat Jimmy Anderson has held onto his seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 47th district, encompassing Monona, McFarland and part of Fitchburg, defeating Republican challenger Lamonte Newsom.
Democrat Melissa Ratcliff of Cottage Grove will be the next representative of Wisconsin’s 46th Assembly District, after defeating Republican rival Andrew McKinney of Cottage Grove in Tuesday’s election.
Monona Grove School District Superintendent Dan Olson is named the the Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators.
The Monona City Council votes to approve three policy changes for the Monona Police Department, one of which gives officers more leeway to decide when to conduct vehicle pursuits.
Developers are taking the final steps towards breaking ground on a four-story, mixed-use building on the site of the former Monona Garden restaurant.
The McFarland Community Ice Arena (MCIA) purchases a new zamboni, and continues to fundraise for facility upgrades.
December
The Cottage Grove Village Board has authorized a consultant to begin work on plans and studies for three potential new municipal buildings. The board voted unanimously at its Nov. 21 meeting to approve FGM Architects to undertake a master planning study for a public library, a phasing and cost analysis for a municipal services campus and a pre-design study for a new EMS station.
The McFarland Village Board is looking to seek consulting services to audit the village’s communications strategies, as board members express concern about community engagement with local government.
The Cottage Grove Village Board will look to fill a vacant position this month after Melissa Ratcliff announces her resignation following her election to state assembly.
A new project on the north side of the Village of Cottage Grove would house a film studio and equipment showroom for Johnson Health Tech. The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved a site plan for the 15,000 square foot single-story office building at 201 Commerce Pkwy., in the Cottage Grove business park.
McFarland hosts Winter Wonderland in the Village.
With a new parade route and Santa ready and waiting to meet with local children, the annual Christmas in the Grove festival brings cheer.
The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved its 2023 budget, laying out an increase in levied taxes and committing most of ARPA funding to fire department radios, technology upgrades and other projects.
Mark Garry is chosen as Cottage Grove’s next Chief of Police.
Consultants for the village of McFarland say they expect housing to be a key part of development in the eastern direction of the village, with 1,000 new resident-owned and rental housing units projected by 2030.
A plan to improve accessibility in Monona’s parks identifies more than 200 shortcomings in the Monona Parks system’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Monona will see another contested race for mayor in the upcoming April election, as incumbent Mary O’Connor and former Alder Kristie Goforth have both announced campaigns for the seat.
The lack of an affordable housing component to a proposed Monona Drive development became a point of contention.
A plan to redevelop a mini mall on Monona Drive into a housing and commercial development has cleared its biggest hurdle after six trips to the Plan Commission. The Monona City Council approved rezoning and general development plans for The Bloom on Dec. 5, setting the stage for the final public step in the approval process, the precise implementation plan.
More than a year and a half ago, South Towne Mall lost one of its anchors, when Hobby Lobby moved to West Towne. Now, it could be getting another craft store in Michael’s, as well as a rapidly expanding discount chain store, Five Below, to take part of the former Hobby Lobby.
With a looming $3.5 million budget shortfall expected in the next year, the Monona Grove School District board has begun discussing the possibility of an April 2023 referendum.
Lee Igl was promoted to director of Public Works last week, bringing more than a decade of experience to the top job overseeing McFarland’s public infrastructure.
Cottage Grove trustees have appointed Vincent Wittig to the Village Board, filling the vacancy left by Melissa Ratcliff.