McCarthy Park to benefit from county land purchase

The map shows the Elinor Duschack Revocable Trust 34.7-acre parcel the county intends to purchase in order to add land to McCarthy Youth & Conservation Park in the Town of Sun Prairie.

 Dane County

County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Jan. 19 that Dane County will purchase nearly 35 acres of property in the Town of Sun Prairie to expand McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park.

The Elinor Dushack Revocable Trust 34.7-acre parcel is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of County Highway N and County Highway TT and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.

