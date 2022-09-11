Lakeside Lutheran junior Cameron Weiland competes in the boys race at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday. Weiland won with a time of 17 minutes, 46 seconds for the Warrior boys, who placed first in the large division with 24 points.
MADISON — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed second while the girls finished fifth at the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Monona Grove Golf Course.
“Our teams were very short on recovery after the Poynette Invitational on Thursday and competed against primarily Division 1 teams,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said.
Lakeside’s boys placed second behind a very good Verona team. Verona coasted to the team title — placing all five of their scoring runners in the top ten overall finishers.
“The boys, also coming off of Thursday’s race, still ran a good team race with several individual breakthroughs,” Ausen said.
Junior Cameron Weiland (second in 16 minutes, 19 seconds) led the way again for the Warriors and was in a great duel up front with the individual winner, Verona’s Blake Oleson, who won with a time of 16:13.
Senior Arnold Rupnow (seventh, 16:57) broke 17:00 for the first time while juniors Mark Garcia (ninth, 17:15) and Daniel Ertman (18th, 17:55) and sophomore Jack Simmons (19th, 17:57) completed the top five team finishers.
“All eight varsity boys were at 18:33 or under today, showing great depth,” Ausen said.
“For the girls, the times were much improved and while it showed that there was some residual fatigue from racing just two days ago, the girls responded with season bests on just about the entire roster,” Ausen said.
Lakeside’s girls were led again by senior Rose Hissom (18th, 22:01), who moved up well in the final mile of the race after being in 22nd through two miles. Seniors Abigail Minning (20th, 22:15) and Carlee Zimmermann (26th, 22:42), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (31st, 22:51), and junior Paige Krahn (32nd, 22:55) rounded out the scoring for the girls.
“It was a good indicator to see so many season bests on such short recovery,” Ausen said.
Team scores — girls: Monona Grove 41, Madison East 54, Beaver Dam 75, Stoughton 91, Lakeside Lutheran 110, Madison Country Day 180, Milton 186
Team scores — boys: Verona 25, Lakeside Lutheran 55, Madison East 91, Stoughton 114, Monona Grove 123, Milton 189, Edgerton 201, Beaver Dam 227, Janesville Parker 231
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team rolled to the large division team title at the Poynette Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Junior Cameron Weiland placed second in 17 minutes, 46 seconds to lead the Warriors. Junior Mark Garcia (third, 18:03), senior Arnold Rupnow (fifth, 18:32) and juniors Gideon Ewerdt (sixth, 18:49) and Daniel Ertman (eighth, 19:16) also contributed to the team’s winning score of 24 points.
Lakeside’s girls took second with 61 points. Senior Rose Hissom (seventh, 23:26), freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (11th, 24:18), juniors Paige Krahn (12th, 24:24) and Amelia Povich (13th, 24:29) and senior Carlee Zimmerman (18th, 24:41) scored for the Warriors.
Team scores — boys large division: Lakeside Lutheran 24, Luther Prep 80, Portage 95, Deerfield/Cambridge 100, Edgerton 121, Lodi 130, Columbus 161
Team scores — girls large division: Luther Prep 31, Lakeside Lutheran 61, Deerfield/Cambridge 65, Wautoma 104, Lodi 132, Columbus 162, Portage 170