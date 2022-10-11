Drake Daily knew he had some catching up to do.
The new city manager for Lake Mills arrived on his first day last month to a budget process in full swing, a tangled plan for the future of EMS and a big pair of shoes to fill.
For Daily, who stepped into the job last month when longtime manager Steve Wilke retired, the first step was clear: learn everything he could from the staff he now leads
“Day one, when I first came in, the first thing I wanted to focus on was meeting the people and listening,” Daily said. “If I haven’t met with everybody, it’s pretty close.”
Daily, 30, grew up in Brookfield, and stepped into Lake Mills’ top administrative position last month after three years as village administrator in New Glarus. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and history as well as a masters degree in policy and public management, both from UW-Madison.
Tasked with filling the void left by Wilke, who served as Lake Mills’ city manager for more than 22 years, Daily has inherited a full plate. Ongoing projects include the writing of the city’s 2023 budget, a redesign of Sandy Beach and determining the future of Lake Mills EMS service, as the volunteer department prepares to disband at the end of 2023. Daily said that Wilke has been generous with his time and knowledge as the new manager finds his footing.
“There’s a lot going on, it’s very busy,” he said. “I’m trying to jump into the middle of things, but the staff has been excellent and very helpful, the people I’ve met in the community have been very welcoming.”
Leaving New Glarus for a new city was a difficult decision, Daily says, but the Lake Mills job was “too exciting to pass up,” considering that the city is better-staffed with a larger array of provided services. He is also excited to live closer to his hometown and his parents.
Growing up in Brookfield, Daily said he has long been familiar with the natural destinations in and around Lake Mills, such as Aztalan State Park, Rock Lake and the Glacial Drumlin Trail.
“I’m really looking forward to getting to know Lake Mills as a resident,” he said. “I don’t want to be a faceless city manager, someone who people don’t really know. I want to be approachable, available and engaged with employees as well as members of the community.”
Daily still lives in New Glarus, but plans to make the move to Lake Mills next month with his wife, Cassi, and their one-year-old daughter Alice.
“I’m embarrassingly proud of Alice,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know that she does too much yet, but everything she does I’m excited for.”
Daily has gravitated towards administrative roles rather than elected office, he said, because he sees great value in nonpartisan problem-solving and information gathering. He sees his job as apolitical, but still responsive to public input.
“Ensuring good process, that the right information is being presented. That’s where my passion lies, rather than the political considerations,” he said.
In a word, Daily describes his management style as collaborative, seeing himself more as an advocate and coach for his staff.
“I prefer to avoid the top-down, I say and you do style,” he said. “I prefer to take advantage of the expertise of department heads and department staff, because they’re really the experts.”
That reflects the advice that Wilke, in an interview at the time of his retirement, said he would give to Daily: “Take advice, and be confident.”
Already, Daily says, he is getting the hang of things and appreciating the input from his soon-to-be neighbors.
“That’s something that has stuck out to me. It’s a highly engaged community. They’re passionate,” he said. “I’m excited and immensely grateful to be here, continuing to make Lake Mills a great place to live.”