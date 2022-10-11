Drake Daily headshot
One month in, Daily is off to a strong start with the help of his new staff and community.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Drake Daily knew he had some catching up to do.

The new city manager for Lake Mills arrived on his first day last month to a budget process in full swing, a tangled plan for the future of EMS and a big pair of shoes to fill.