Lake Mills 3rd at Dana Waddell Invite

MARSHALL — Lake Mills’ boys track and field team tallied five top-two finishes and placed third at the Dana Waddell Invitational at Marshall High School on Thursday, April 6.

L-Cats senior J.P. Rguig won the 100-meter dash in 12.05 seconds and senior AJ Krejci won the pole vault, clearing 11 feet.