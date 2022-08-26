Dane County food pantries in need of restocking their shelves will be able to apply for an emergency grant program, the county executive announced Friday. The county’s board of supervisors approved a proposed $2 million emergency grant program Aug. 18 to help area food pantries experiencing record demand as a result of high inflation.

“Many Dane County households are facing economic stress from rising prices. Our local food pantries are working around the clock to provide residents affordable, nutritious food, but they need more support,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a news release. “Through this program, we hope to keep the shelves of food pantries well stocked and provide our local food pantries with the financial boost they need to serve our community during this difficult time.”