The Annual Dane County Fair is coming back to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on July 21-24.
The gates open at 9 a.m. each day and close at 8 p.m. The fair will feature free entertainment and events each night that go until the park closes at 11 p.m., but no entries will be allowed after 8 p.m.and youth younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 4 p.m.
Daily admission is $10 for 12 years and older, $5 for 6-11 years old and free for 5 and younger. Season passes may be purchased for $25 or $10 for 6-11 year-olds. Parking is free every day.
The carnival will be open until 8 p.m., with ride tickets sold until 7 p.m.
One of the biggest traditions is the “Fairest of the Fair,” chosen through a contest each year. The winner is the official ambassador of the Dane County Fair. This year’s Fairest of the Fair is 2022 Sun Prairie graduate Paske, who said her high school FFA and agriculture teacher, Jennifer Herman, thought she would be the perfect fit.
The Dane County Fair is becoming bigger every year as they bring in new events and entertainment, organizers say.
“This year we are celebrating our 172nd year, with the first fair back in 1851,” Fair General Manager Danielle Ziegler said. “We are always introducing something new.”
One of the new features this year is the addition of Rockstars in the Ring. In an effort to increase diversity and equity, this event will give youth with an intellectual disability the chance to show animals. Up to 10 participants will get to show animals in the event on Sunday, July 24.
“We will have the group participate with youth mentors,” Ziegler said. “They will get to show a rabbit, pig or sheep.”
In addition, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Alex Haunty will showcase Inspiring Art by Alex. Haunty is an artist, speaker and college student who uses the unique challenges of living with a cognitive disability to achieve his dreams and inspire others. He is known for using bright colors in his acrylic painting on canvas. Haunty donates a large portion of his art sales to his nonprofit, Alex Haunty’s Theater and Arts Fund, Inc., to buy Broadway theater tickets for individuals with disabilities.
This year, the fair added knockerball to its list of entertainment.
“Knockerball is new, offering their services for $6 per person near the main gate,” Ziegler said.
Knockerball consists of various games where you are placed against others while inside a plastic inflatable ball.
Other events and entertainment scheduled include Wheels of Agriculture, a trivia game show targeting youth with agricultural topics like animals, plants, food groups and music; FMX Freestyle Motocross, featuring crazy stunts by professional motorists; and, a Madison Roller Derby competition. Also, there are more food vendors and commercial vendors than they have ever had in the past.
Each of the four days at the fair have a different theme. Thursday is Hometown Hero Day, Friday is Kids Day, Saturday is Farm Fresh Day and Sunday is Family Day. On Thursday, all past and present military personnel, police officers, firefighters and first responders will receive free admission plus one guest. On Thursday and Friday, admission is just $3 at the gate before 3 p.m.
Animals that will be shown and on display by local youth FFA and 4-H members include dairy and beef cattle, swine, sheep, dairy goats, horse & pony, poultry and rabbits. Ziegler noted that all judges are booked based on their area of expertise and they are all licensed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture.
“Youths have rules and regulations to follow in the premium book,” she said. “Youth are judged by how they show the animals. Lots of criteria, like hair code, composition.”
On Sunday, the shows will finish with the 11th annual Master Showman Contest, where the winner in the senior showman contest in the beef, swine, sheep and dairy goat categories along with the winner in the overall champion showman contest for dairy cows will compete. These five finalists will not only show their winning animal first, but then will show an animal in each of the five categories to be crowned Champion Master Showman. There are cash prizes awarded to all five finalists, with the winner receiving $75.
However, Ziegler wants everyone to know that the Fair is more than just showing animals.
“We continue to support the youth of Dane County through 4-H and FFA with over 5,000 entries in animal and non-animal projects,” Ziegler said. “There is judging in plant & soil science, photography, woodworking, knitting & crocheting just to name a few.”
McKenzie Jansen is a recent graduate of Marshall High School and is a judge in this year’s plant & soil science competition. She joined the county fair board as a youth member in addition to showing poultry the last three years. Growing up and living in Sun Prairie, she wasn’t born and raised on a farm and didn’t have access to show animals.
“I grew up going to the fair and I always wanted to show something,” Jansen said. “My sophomore year, my agriculture teacher got a bunch of chickens in the classroom and I fell in love.”
She placed second in the poultry showing last year with a Rhode Island Red Hen. She explained how passionate she became with agriculture.
“I realized there are a lot of benefits animals have on people,” she said. “I’m excited to be involved behind the scenes to make the fair happen.”
Jansen will attend UW-Whitewater in the fall with the goal of becoming an animal assisted therapist.
For added entertainment, the fair is offering a diverse lineup of music throughout the four days. On Thursday night, The NATU Band is playing on the main stage at 7 p.m. Led by singer-songwriter Natu Visinia, the band has been the supporting act for Toby Keith, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell and many more. In addition to original music, they cover a range of country, southern rock, classic rock and pop.
Friday night at 7 p.m., Madison’s own WheelHouse is performing on the main stage. WheelHouse is a bluegrass band that tours around the country. They have played over a thousand shows in the past six years and released five records. They feature their three and four part harmonies and fiddle guitar leads.
From 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday at Exhibit Hall A, Wisconsin Singers will perform, featuring the top artists from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are recognized as the first collegiate pop music ensemble that blends song, dance and live instrumentals together.
Later on from 6-9:15 p.m., Life 102.5 takes over Exhibit Hall D, presenting special artists Micah Tyler, Austin French and Baylor Wilson. Each artist will share their music about their relationships with Jesus and Christianity.
On Sunday, La Movida Radio 94.5 FM and 1480 AM is on the main stage all day from 12-10 p.m. La Movida is the only Spanish radio station in Madison for the past 15 years, airing 24 hours and seven days a week. They play the newest Spanish hits and the classics dating back to the 70s. They will entertain with not only music, but with special events and contests for the public to engage in.
“They have bands, DJs and eating contests,” Ziegler said. “We love having them there, they bring some of their sponsors and additional food vendors.”
Entertainment like La Movida and events like Rockstars in the Ring are all a part of trying to make the fair inclusive for everyone.
“We are working on it every year to make the fair more diverse,” Ziegler said. “Sunday is our busiest day at the fair. The hispanic community is so supportive. We want and welcome more diversity.”
The Dane County Fair is a 501c3 nonprofit, with all of the money going back into the fair.
“It helps us enhance the fair and bring in more entertainment,” Ziegler said. “We try to give back to the youth and enhance their shows. We want to support local communities and our partners.”
There are a few staff members, but all of the department chairs are volunteers.
“Overall, we have at least 200 staff and volunteers on-site throughout the weekend,” she said.
To see a full schedule of events planned for the four days of the fair, visit https://www.danecountyfair.com/.