Public Health Madison & Dane County is expanding its clinic hours and adding availability on weekends to meet demand for the newly updated COVID-19 boosters.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced this week that new COVID-19 boosters, known as bivalent boosters, have arrived in Wisconsin and that area healthcare providers are making them available to residents.
The new boosters are the first Omicron-specific vaccines, and have been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC, a release from DHS said. The boosters target the original strain of COVID-19, along with the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is responsible for 90% of cases nationally, and the release said it’s the dominant strain of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 vaccines remain available to all Wisconsinites at no cost regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Anyone can schedule an appointment for the vaccine using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. Vaccination sites across Wisconsin may choose to provide vaccines to specific age groups. People are encouraged to check with their local health clinics or visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites for specific age groups,” the DHS release said.
“These updated boosters vaccines are designed to target the variants that account for most of the current cases in our community right now. With respiratory virus season upon us, these boosters are our best chance to reduce risk of severe illness and fight any potential surges as we head into fall and winter,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Public Health Madison & Dane County is offering Pfizer’s bivalent booster at area mobile clinics, along with at its South Madison and East Washington Ave. locations.
South Madison: 2230 S. Park Street, Madison. Mondays, 9 am — 7 pm and Saturdays (starting 9/24), 8 am — 11 am
East Washington: 2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison. Tuesdays, 9 am — 7 pm
Two recurring clinics will also open in Madison at Warner Park, 1625 Northport Drive and inside the indoor shelter at Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard. The clinics are walk-in only.
Pfizer’s updated booster shot is recommended for everyone 12 and older, Moderna’s updated booster is recommended for adults 18 and older, PHMDC said in a release. The CDC recommends boosters 2 months after their last COVID shot, or 3 months after an infection of COVID-19.
“We know there are many people who have been waiting for these reformulated boosters, so we want them to know if you are looking for your dose, there are options available to you throughout Dane County,” said Sara Camacho, supervisor of COVID vaccination and Access to Care.