Some Dane County residents are joining a growing list of others in three Midwestern states filing complaints against Sun Badger Solar.
According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have responded to five residents who say they paid the company to install solar panels but the work was never completed. The sheriff’s office reports the losses at $165,000 in Dane County alone.
It is also directing others who have contracted with the company for work yet to be completed to contact their local authorities by calling the Dane County Communications Center’s non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.
According to news reports, the company is facing several lawsuits from customers, suppliers and employees, according to a Wisconsin Public Radio report from February. Those lawsuits have been filed in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.
The Better Business Bureau has given the company an F rating. BBB contacted the company in January and received a response indicating it was experiencing financial difficulty, as follows:
“Our primary solar lenders changed the payment structure for 90% of our customers, which resulted in a substantial decrease in cash flow. This decrease led to a missed payroll and subsequent furlough of a large portion of our staff, hence the lack of communication.
Our goal is to secure funding and work toward rebuilding Sun Badger from a personnel standpoint. We are hoping to leverage subcontractors and install partners to fulfill many of the outstanding projects. We have also paused all new sales or marketing initiatives in all states and have not contracted a new customer since this adversity hit. It is our goal to address every customer concern when we are able to.”
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office advises wishing to file a complaint or seeking additional consumer protection information to visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. The hotline for that agency is (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.