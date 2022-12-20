DCC holds community meals Madeline Westberg Madeline Westberg Author email Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Deerfield Community Center is holding free community meals once a month, for the first three months of 2023. The free Deerfield Community Meals will be at the Deerfield High School, 5:30-6:30PM. All are welcome! Please join us on the following dates a for a free community meal:Jan. 8: Chili Dinner hosted by Deerfield SchoolsFeb. 19: Meal TBD hosted by Deerfield Lions ClubMarch 12: Corned Beef & Cabbage hosted by Deerfield Chamber of Commerce Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 'We have no other options': Solutions needed for Wisconsin's EMS dilemma Sun Prairie resident works with Jehovah’s Witnesses to preserve Navajo language Three who died in fire Watertown were students Milton School District announces December Janesville Morning and Noon Rotary Students of the Month Milton High releases first-trimester honor roll Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin