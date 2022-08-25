Deer-Grove EMS will consider adding two more full-time staff members in its 2023 budget, an expense that could increase the wage portion of the EMS budget by 20%.
It also plans to delay its next response vehicle purchase.
At an Aug. 18 Deer-Grove EMS Commission meeting, EMS Chief Eric Lang presented the early priorities of the Deer-Grove EMS 2023 budget.
The early draft of the budget accounts for Deer-Grove adding two full-time staff members in 2023, following the addition of two full-time staff members in July 2022.
The push for more staffing hours came at the advice of Public Administration Associates, a consulting firm the commission hired in 2021 to do an operational and staffing study of the district. PAA recommended in early 2022 that Deer-Grove EMS work toward hiring eight additional full-time paramedics total, to staff two ambulances around the clock, one in Cottage Grove and one in Deerfield.
PAA recommended that Deer-Grove gradually add staff members, to offset cost concerns and soften the budget blow. So the district has been adding staff members two at a time.
EMS Commission Chair Sarah Valencia asked about the possibility of delaying adding two staff members until July 2023, similar to what the district did in 2022, and what the cost impact of that would be. The difference to delay staff members by six months would save Deer-Grove about $40,000, Lang said.
An early draft of the budget shows wages in 2023 could cost $875,500 in 2023, up $144,700 or nearly 20% from 2022’s cost of $730,800. Wages are the district’s biggest expense.
Lang added that Deer-Grove EMS might be eligible to receive statewide Flex grant funding to offset $150,000 for staffing.
Commission member Kris Hampton requested the district postpone replacing a response car until 2024, because the car only has 57,000 miles on it. The car is 10 years old, and is on a 10-year replacement cycle, so it was slated to be replaced in 2023.
Deer-Grove is scheduled to start the process of replacing another ambulance in 2024 by purchasing a chassis, because ambulances are on a three-year replacement cycle. Deer-Grove has an ambulance being constructed in Canada and expects delivery in the fall.
The commission will consider a second draft of its budget on Sept. 15.
