The Deer-Grove EMS Commission is continuing to weigh its funding model between the municipalities, following suggestions from an organizational study done last year.
The three communities with voting rights in the commission, the villages of Deerfield and Cottage Grove and the town of Cottage Grove, are beginning to renegotiate an intergovernmental agreement that sets down the governance and funding structures of the commission. This agreement is periodically updated.
The Deer-Grove EMS Commission began weighing its funding formula and process for big-ticket expenditure decision making in May, and continued the conversation at a recent commission meeting last week.
Officials from the villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, along with the town of Deerfield, which contracts with the commission for service, have expressed support for changing the funding model to based on call volume to that community and its population.
The current intergovernmental agreement says that the percentage of the EMS budget that each municipality pays is based on the equalized property value of that municipality.
The town of Cottage Grove, has expressed opposition to the change, saying equalized value should continue to be the model.
Town Chair Kris Hampton said at the recent meeting that a call volume and population average doesn’t account for the EMS service required for area businesses, which may have commuting employees that don’t live in the area and wouldn’t be taken into consideration.
The recommendation to change the funding model came from a consultant hired to do a staffing and operations study in 2021, Public Administration Associates of Whitewater.
Deer-Grove EMS Director Eric Lang told the Deerfield Village Board last month that the two different formulas, percentage of equalized value and a formula based on call volume and population, yield fairly comparable results.
Changing the formula wouldn’t drastically change the financial contributions of each municipality, Lang said, but it would slightly increase the contribution of the villages of Deerfield and Cottage Grove, and decrease the contribution of the town of Cottage Grove.
PAA also recommended that two municipalities that contract with Deer-Grove EMS for services, the town of Pleasant Springs and the town of Deerfield, start following a similar funding model.
Lang shared that in order to avoid massive fee jumps that could force those two townships to look elsewhere for EMS services, the commission could consider a gradual fee increase, working up to fully using the funding model.
Dick Green and Randy Belke from the town of pleasant springs and the town of Deerfield respectively seemed supportive of this phased approach to increasing the rate.
Belke also asked about the possibility of the township rejoining the commission. Both Hampton and village president Greg Frutiger replied that the town would need to buy back into its commission membership.
Lang said he would return to the commission’s next meeting with more information about what funding models other area services use.