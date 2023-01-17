Deer-Grove EMS File Photo
Madeline Westberg

With 2022 in the books, Deer-Grove EMS chief Eric Lang has released a statement detailing the state of the EMS department going into 2023, highlighting stability and a rise in activity.

In his statement, Lang shared that the department has saw a 4.8% increase in call volume in 2022. The department also has been adding additional staff and relying on a stable and consistent bank of volunteers.