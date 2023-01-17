With 2022 in the books, Deer-Grove EMS chief Eric Lang has released a statement detailing the state of the EMS department going into 2023, highlighting stability and a rise in activity.
In his statement, Lang shared that the department has saw a 4.8% increase in call volume in 2022. The department also has been adding additional staff and relying on a stable and consistent bank of volunteers.
Deer-Grove EMS serves the villages of Deerfield and Cottage Grove, and the town of Cottage Grove, and contracts with the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs.
“Amid continued Covid-related pandemic times, Deer-Grove EMS kept an ambulance in service for every minute of 2022. All Deer-Grove staff are excited for what the future holds and are well prepared to respond to the challenges the future brings,” Lang wrote.
Deer-Grove EMS (DGEMS) ended 2022 with 1,335 calls for service, Lang said, up from 1,274 in 2021. And all the municipalities served by Deer-Grove saw an increase of demand.
There was a 1.5% increase in calls in the village of Cottage Grove, a 17.9% increase in the town of Cottage Grove and an 18.8% increase in the village of Deerfield. Lang added that contracted services to the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs saw a mild decline in the numbers of calls.
Additionally, Deer-Grove only relied on mutual aid assistance, help from other area EMS, on 69 calls in 2022. That was 5.2% of the total calls in 2022. Deer-Grove is part of a county-wide mutual aid system meant to help share resources among departments, Lang said.
Deer-Grove is also very secure in its staffing, Lang said in the report.
Over the past month, several Adams Publishing Group publications have printed stories about the difficulties that many Wisconsin EMS and fire departments are having recruiting and retaining staff, especially volunteers.
Lang wrote that this is not a problem DGEMS is facing, calling its roster of staff members “robust and healthy.”
The department currently has 50 total members, 13 of which are full-time, 17 are casual members and 20 are volunteers. Casual staff members were on duty for 9,670 hours in 2022, Lang wrote, and volunteers donated 5,331 hours of their time in 2022.
And, its staff base will grow in 2023, Lang said, after getting approval from the Deer-Grove EMS Commission to hire more full-time staff.
DGEMS has added four full-time staff members recently. The first two positions were added in July 2022, allowing the department to staff the EMS station in Cottage Grove 100% of the time, and the Deerfield station 70% of the time, Lang said.
DGEMS added two more full-time positions in January 2023, after the Deer-Grove EMS Commission included two staff positions in its 2023 budget this fall.
The end goal, Lang wrote, is to have two fully-staffed ambulances on duty every day of the week.
“The shift to more full-time staff members will allow department leadership to have more reliable control on the coverage of the second ambulance,” the statement said.
“DGEMS is thankful for all the assistance we received to complete all of our initiatives in 2022. We would especially like to thank the Deer-Grove EMS Commission, Village of Cottage Grove Board, Town of Cottage Grove Board, and Village of Deerfield Board, because without their support we would not be able to provide the greatest EMS service in the county. We look forward to 2023, where we know great things will happen. Please stay safe and sign up for PulsePoint,” Lang wrote.