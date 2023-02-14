The new ambulance purchased by Deer-Grove EMS officially went into service in late 2022, and leaders with the emergency service say the organization has grown in its support for members and equipment systems.
Deer-Grove EMS Chief Eric Lang shared an update about how the service is doing at the start of 2023, highlighting new equipment and systems, and measures to increase support and camaraderie for members added in 2022.
Equipment updates
Deer-Grove EMS’ ambulance medic #81 officially went into service in late 2022, after it was delivered in December.
DGEMS placed a vehicle order in April 2021 for a new Ram 5500 chassis to replace the oldest ambulance in its fleet, Lang said in a release. The department at the time had two ambulances from 2017, and one from 2009. Due to engine failure, the 2009 Horton was removed from service a short time after that.
“This story almost tells itself, as COVID pandemic production and supply chain challenges hit full force when the order for the new chassis was placed. Finally, after much anticipation and various never-happened-before-events, we took delivery of the new ambulance in early December 2022,” Lang wrote in a release.
The new ambulance is currently responding to calls out of the Deerfield station.
Another equipment upgrade made by the department, Lang said, was the purchase of a Knox Box.
Both the Cottage Grove and Deerfield fire departments use a building access system called a Knox Box. The box is installed outside commercial and multi-family buildings, stores keys and allows people to access the building in case of emergencies.
DGEMS purchased key devices to carry keys for both fire departments in a secure holder.
Lang said the purchase will allow DGEMS members to access a building in an emergency prior to the arrival of the fire departments, and save time.
DGEMS also invested in late 2021 its own reporting system for the data entry of patient care records, which Lang says allows for further customization of the data entry, leads to a more complete patient care record and a quicker completion time for staff.
Leadership, training and support
Lang said that other updates in 2022 allowed DGEMS members to build leadership skills, build relationships with one another, and access additional support.
After the promotion of Devon Anders to Lieutenant, the entire leadership group for DGEMS completed a book club exercise, Lang said. The group read two books by D. Michael Abrashoff, and had discussions on their perspective on being a leader. The author then came and gave an in-person lecture to DGEMS.
DGEMS also helped organize the nationally recognized Certified Ambulance Documentation Specialist course held in Cottage Grove, meant to help field providers to produce patient care reports (PCRs). The full-day course was attended by nearly 100 providers from all over Wisconsin.
DGEMS also participated in a Dane County program meant to offer peer support to first responders for their mental health.
Lang said that peer-to-peer support is a crucial part of mental health support for first responders, and that “many times, the average first responder cannot find someone to discuss their troubles.”
Through a Dane County EMS Association-funded course run by Healthy Minds, LLC, five DGEMS members became peer support team members for Dane County.
“We are now well positioned to help the members of our own department and any local department. This will give first responders a person to talk to in their time of need, with hopes of preventing the loss of first responders from resignation or, worse yet, suicide,” Lang said in a release.