Deer-Grove EMS File Photo
Madeline Westberg

The Deer-Grove EMS District (DGEMS) is a growing and ever-evolving department that began almost 45 years ago as a 100% volunteer department. Throughout the history of the department, leadership has adjusted to meet the demands of the district. Slowly the district h as moved to a paid model to fulfill the primary emergency response needs of the communities we serve. Currently, we respond with a combined model of paid and volunteer staff members. Unfortunately, when the communities grow as quickly as they have, this mo del no longer keeps up the growth. DGEMS responded to 1,334 calls for service in 2022.

As part of his “State of the State Address” in 2022, Governor Evers infused $8 million into the already created Funding Assistance Program. The Governor also committed $12 million to create a flex grant program specifically aimed at assisting Wisconsin EMS departments. DGEMS applied for both programs, receiving $24,390.23 in FAP funding and $135,415.00 in Flex Grant funding.