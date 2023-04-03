The Deer-Grove EMS District (DGEMS) is a growing and ever-evolving department that began almost 45 years ago as a 100% volunteer department. Throughout the history of the department, leadership has adjusted to meet the demands of the district. Slowly the district h as moved to a paid model to fulfill the primary emergency response needs of the communities we serve. Currently, we respond with a combined model of paid and volunteer staff members. Unfortunately, when the communities grow as quickly as they have, this mo del no longer keeps up the growth. DGEMS responded to 1,334 calls for service in 2022.
As part of his “State of the State Address” in 2022, Governor Evers infused $8 million into the already created Funding Assistance Program. The Governor also committed $12 million to create a flex grant program specifically aimed at assisting Wisconsin EMS departments. DGEMS applied for both programs, receiving $24,390.23 in FAP funding and $135,415.00 in Flex Grant funding.
As DGEMS continues to grow, equipment purchases were funded by FAP and Flex dollars to meet the response time and call volume demands of our district. The equipment is related directly to operational needs but will also help recruiting and retention within all aspects of our combination department.
Ambulance Replacement
At the time of the grant submission, DeerGrove EMS owned and operated two Deer-Grove EMS Receives FAP and Flex Granting Assistance primary ambulances. Both were purchased in 2017. We owned a third back-up ambulance, but at the peak of the global COVID pandemic it suffered a catastrophic failure, and we were not able to replace it in a timely manner. Our staffing plan calls for each of our primary ambulances to be staffed with paramedics nearly 100% of the time. This means any vehicle failure, malfunction, or collision will cause us to lose coverage. Due to vehicle failures and demand of the community, we needed to borrow an ambulance from partner agencies to maintain continuity of service. We provide d special event coverage throughout our community, which has also necessitated the use of partner vehicles to provide the service. As our call volume grows, we predict the need to have three ambulances on duty to keep up with the pace of calls for service. The EMS Comprehensive Analysis of our department conducted by Public Administrative Associates recommends DGEMS have and maintain three ambulances. These funds helped us move toward that goal, while also helping to bolster the budget to provide the staff for the ambulances. This ambulance was finally received and as previously reported, placed into service in December.
Hi-Visibility Everyday-Parka
The additional FAP funding provided DGEMS the unique opportunity to provide a hi-visibility parka to all staff. As can be seen in the photo, the parka is bright green and royal blue, matching the color of our ambulances. This parka came with a fleece liner, is water repellant, and by all staff accounts is “super nice!” Recent studies have also shown our turnout gear contains PFAS and should only be worn when necessary for protection from extreme hazards. This new jacket provides needed visibility and warmth to DGEMS staff when responding to all types of incidents.
Dorm Mattress Replacement
Due to our current daily staffing needs we have at least two members living overnight at each station. We provide a private room for 3 staff members at each station.
We have recently come to find our staff are unable to rest effectively while on duty because of a poor, aging mattress in each of the dorm rooms. This has a profound effect on each of the staff members, whether career or volunteer, to provide effective evaluation, care, and treatment to those members of the community who call for our services.
LUCAS3 Mechanical CPR Device
DGEMS deploys two LUCAS3 mechanical CPR devices, with one placed on each of the primary in-service ambulances. These devices have shown their value on many occasions and most important is their ability to safely transport a patient with ongoing chest compressions. This additional mechanical CPR device will be a huge benefit to not only the citizens of our district, who deserve the very best we can provide for them, but for our crews as well. Having a device on all three ambulances with the ability to perform continuous CPR to the right depth and at the right rate, regardless of conditions, would only increase the percentage of our citizens surviving the onset of sudden cardiac arrest. This equipment is truly lifesaving and life changing for our citizens and staff.
Ballistic Helmets
DeerGrove EMS strives to provide top of the line safety gear for our staff. Currently, we issue a full turnout gear set, which includes bunker jacke t, bunker pants, firefighting boots, and helmet, to all staff members once they have completed orientation. This safety ensemble will protect our staff during inclement weather and during such events like vehicle extrication, or other disaster-type event. As a service, we have ballistic vests placed on each vehicle for the staff to use if operating in an active threat or active shooter environment. As we see all too much in today’s world, these events occur on almost a daily basis. Ballistic Helmets are the next safety measure to allow our staff to have protection while responding in all environments, no matter the hazard.
The particular Armor Express helmet we chose will not only meet the needs of ballistic protection while responding to active shooter incident, but it also carries ANSI impact resistance certification allowing us to use them on all incident types.
High Fidelity 7sigma Training Mannequins
The global COVID pandemic has limited the ability to gain experience on live patients. This has caused a shift in the experience a student will receive during their field internship and clinical care rotations. We must find creative ways to bridge this gap, while providing exceptional pre-hospital emergency medicine to those who request our services. While we cannot recreate real-life patient and patient interactions, we can present the most real-to-
life training experience to our staff. This will require us to bolster our training capabilities and equipment. We already have a full complement of our care -based equipment to use for training purposes but need to have a life -like mannequin to use this equipment. 7Sigma airway mannequins prove the most life -like appearance on the market today and would effectively bolster our cadre of simulated patients/mannequins. We intend to use the funds to purchase African American versions of the mannequins to help illustrate the cultural diversity of our response area and be reflective of our department’s core values. These 7Sigma mannequins will also allow us to replicate the rarely seen circumstance of a swollen airway and airway burns. Overall, our staff needs to see a wider variety of airway anatomy to have training correlate to a higher success rate on real patients.
We have committed to the purchase of an updated protective gear ensemble, but are waiting for production to complete on these items. Overall, these items will improve the capabilities of the Deer-Grove EMS staff when delivering emergency services to the residents of our response area. Please contact Chief Lang at 608-843-0077 or chief@deergroveems.com if you would like to see any of this new equipment in person.