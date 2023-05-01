Senior Cal Fisher terrorized the Fall River pitching staff in a Deerfield baseball 13-1 win on Thursday, April 27 at Fall River High School.
Fisher went three-for-four with two doubles and a home run, driving in five runs and scoring three runs. Fisher hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, scoring freshman Landon Brattlie and junior Austin Anderson.
Anderson went four-for-five with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Junior Adam Suess recorded two RBIs, while senior Eric Staszak, senior Aiden Kammann and sophomore Stephen Bagley each drove in a run.
On the mound, Anderson earned the win with five innings pitched and 13 strikeouts. Junior Jackson Drobac pitched an inning, recording two strikeouts.
Deerfield is 15-2 overall and 10-0 in the Trailways-South Conference.
Deerfield 10, Fall River 2
Senior Tommy Lees drove in two runs, while junior Kris Hahn pitched over five innings in a Deerfield baseball 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25 at Deerfield High School.
Lees hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to score seniors Pierce Manning and Aiden Kammann. Manning also hit a double in the fifth to score junior Adam Suess.
Senior Cal Fisher, senior Eric Staszak and junior Austin Anderson also drove in a run.
On the mound, Hahn pitched 5 ⅓ innings with four strikeouts and three hits allowed to earn the win. Senior Ben Sigurslid pitched 1 ⅔ innings with three strikeouts.