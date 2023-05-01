Senior Cal Fisher terrorized the Fall River pitching staff in a Deerfield baseball 13-1 win on Thursday, April 27 at Fall River High School.

Kris Hahn
Junior Kris Hahn pitched over five innings in a Deerfield baseball 10-2 win over Fall River on Tuesday, April 25. 

Fisher went three-for-four with two doubles and a home run, driving in five runs and scoring three runs. Fisher hit a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, scoring freshman Landon Brattlie and junior Austin Anderson.