McKenna Michel, Emme Drobac
Buy Now

Freshman Emme Drobac (139) and sophomore McKenna Michel (140) head to the front of the pack at the Cam-Rock Invitational on Thursday, September 1. Drobac finished second at 19:10.87, while Michel ran fourth at 20:22.74. 

The Deerfield/Cambridge girls cross country team won the Cam-Rock Invitational at Cam Rock Park in Cambridge, while the boys team finished eighth on Thursday, September 1.

“We told them if you ran like the previous week, you’d have a chance to win,” said Deerfield/Cambridge head coach Matt Polzin. “Edgewood definitely pushed us a little more than we thought they would, but it was early in the season, and we didn’t know what they had.”

Cambridge/Deerfield cross country: Emme Drobac third, Martin Kimmel 15th at Shorewood run
Arden Nickerson
Buy Now

Freshman Arden Nickerson finishes the girls race in a time of 21:04.75 to finish sixth on Thursday, September 1. 
Cambridge/Deerfield cross country ready to get back to state
Ella Arenz
Buy Now

Ella Arenz finished the girls race in 27th with a time of 23:02.45. 
Division 3 state track and field: Trey Colts wins triple jump, third in high jump; Carter Brown medals in 200
Martin Kimmel
Buy Now

Junior Martin Kimmel finished the boys race third overall with a time of 16:46.79 on Thursday, September 1. 
Kalob Kimmel
Buy Now

Senior Kalob Kimmel raced 25th at the CamRock Invitational on Thursday, September 1. 
Kaleb Regoli
Buy Now

Senior Kaleb Regoli ran 47th at 19:41.51 at the CamRock Invitational. 
Dayton Lasack to compete on Millikin University track and field team