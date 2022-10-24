SOMERS — Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore McKenna Michel is headed back to state, but without her team.
That’s not to say she’ll be competing alone.
One year after serving as the freshman lead dog for a state qualifying girls cross country team, Michel has gladly settled into as the No. 2 runner behind the program’s newest freshman wunderkind, Emmerson Drobac.
Drobac continued an impressive first year varsity campaign by winning the girls race at the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine’s sectional by 31 seconds in a time of 19:38 on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Michel clinched one of the remaining four individual berths with a fifth place time of 20:38. The duo did it under warm conditions more suited for Labor Day weekend than Halloween.
"We've been running in all this cold weather lately,” Michel said. "It's a big change. You've got to run in it and remember how you ran in the heat a few weeks ago. Just run your race. My goal was just to make it. I wanted to make it as a team, but that didn't happen, so I guess it's me and Emmy.
"She's a role model. I'm not going to lie. She's doing great. She'll only get faster, I think. It will be fun seeing where she'll go.”
Drobac was on the radar with eye-popping times in the middle school races. She’s only gotten better now that the competition has brought the best out of her.
"It's been great,” Drobac said. "It's been good getting to know the girls and starting to run in high school. In middle school, I'd run with (our high schoolers). The competition (is great). I'll notice girls and they'll notice me. It's just a fun environment. Just to get to know all these girls is amazing.”
She started running somewhere between fifth and six grade with help from an excellent role model.
"My mom is a body builder and she loves to run, so I run with her all the time and then I just tried out cross country and I loved it,” Drobac said.
Drobac dethroned defending sectional champion Jemma Habben, a junior from Watertown Luther Prep who placed fourth on this day. The result wasn’t surprising, since Drobac finished 16 seconds faster than Habben in a race earlier this season.
"Jemma and I used to be neck and neck,” Drobac said. "Then she kind of fell behind and I'm like, ‘Where did she go? My coach said, ‘No, Emmy, you've just been getting faster.' It's cool to see.”
Though she has made her success seem effortless, she acknowledge the heat and the course at UW-Parkside posed serious challenges.
"I felt this was one of the hardest courses I've ever ran on,” Drobac said. "At the end of the race, I was passed out. It was crazy because of the weather change. I was not expecting that. It was hot. This whole course is rolling hills, up and down, up and down.”
She’ll get a chance to try another challenging course when she races at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The Division 2 girls final starts at 12:40 p.m.
"I've heard that I have to get out quick and then it's flat and the last 400, there’s this brutal hill,” Drobac said. "I'm so excited.”
Junior Ella Arenz (34th, 24:11), senior Gillian Thompson (60th, 25:56) and sophomore Brianna Ament (63rd, 27:07) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s sixth place score of 143 points.
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 66, Lakeside Lutheran 71, Shoreland Lutheran 92, Clinton 105, Whitewater 124, Deerfield/Cambridge 143, Lake Mills 144, Jefferson 192, Lake Country Lutheran 196, East Troy 216, Beloit Turner, Delavan-Darien and Edgerton incomplete