SOMERS — Deerfield/Cambridge sophomore McKenna Michel is headed back to state, but without her team.
That’s not to say she’ll be competing alone.
One year after serving as the freshman lead dog for a state qualifying girls cross country team, Michel has gladly settled into as the No. 2 runner behind the program’s newest freshman wunderkind, Emmerson Drobac.
Drobac continued an impressive first year varsity campaign by winning the girls race at the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine’s sectional by 31 seconds in a time of 19:38.
Michel clinched one of the remaining four individual berths with a fifth place time of 20:38. The duo did it under warm conditions more suited for Labor Day weekend than Halloween.
"We've been running in all this cold weather lately,” Michel said. "It's a big change. You've got to run in it and remember how you ran in the heat a few weeks ago. Just run your race. My goal was just to make it. I wanted to make it as a team, but that didn't happen, so I guess it's me and Emmy.
"She's a role model. I'm not going to lie. She's doing great. She'll only get faster, I think. It will be fun seeing where she'll go.”
Drobac was on the radar with eye-popping times in the middle school races. She’s only gotten better now that the competition has brought the best out of her.
"It's been great,” Drobac said. "It's been good getting to know the girls and starting to run in high school. In middle school, I'd run with (our high schoolers). The competition (is great). I'll notice girls and they'll notice me. It's just a fun environment. Just to get to know all these girls is amazing.”
She started running somewhere between fifth and six grade with help from an excellent role model.
"My mom is a body builder and she loves to run, so I run with her all the time and then I just tried out cross country and I loved it,” Drobac said.
Drobac dethroned defending sectional champion Jemma Habben, a junior from Watertown Luther Prep who placed fourth on this day. The result wasn’t surprising, since Drobac finished 16 seconds faster than Habben in a race earlier this season.
"Jemma and I used to be neck and neck,” Drobac said. "Then she kind of fell behind and I'm like, ‘Where did she go? My coach said, ‘No, Emmy, you've just been getting faster.' It's cool to see.”
Though she has made her success seem effortless, she acknowledge the heat and the course at UW-Parkside posed serious challenges.
"I felt this was one of the hardest courses I've ever ran on,” Drobac said. "At the end of the race, I was passed out. It was crazy because of the weather change. I was not expecting that. It was hot. This whole course is rolling hills, up and down, up and down.”
She’ll get a chance to try another challenging course when she races at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships at The Ridges in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday. The Division 2 girls final starts at 12:40 p.m.
"I've heard that I have to get out quick and then it's flat and the last 400, there’s this brutal hill,” Drobac said. "I'm so excited.”
Junior Ella Arenz (34th, 24:11), senior Gillian Thompson (60th, 25:56) and sophomore Brianna Ament (63rd, 27:07) also contributed to Deerfield/Cambridge’s sixth place score of 143 points.
The balmy day was also historic for Lakeside Lutheran. The boys team repeated as sectional champion, while the girls punched their first ticket to the state championship since 2012 with a runner-up finish. It marks the first time both programs have qualified for the state meet since 2006.
Freshman Molly Wiedenfeld (13th, 22:20), juniors Paige Krahn (14th, 22:26) Mia Krahn (15th, 22:31) and Amelia Povich (20th, 22:52) and senior Carlee Zimmermann (30th, 23:45) accounted for Lakeside’s second place tally of 71 points. Capitol North rival Luther Prep repeated as sectional champion with 66 points.
"It was a warm day that affected times significantly,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "The girls got out conservatively and made up a great deal of ground in the second half of the race. They also responded well to adversity. Our second runner Paige, took a hard fall during the race, but rebounded well to finish well. Through two miles, Kathryn Schulz was our fourth runner, but was unable to complete the race. Despite these less-than-ideal circumstances, the pack of girls that has served us so well this year once again did a great job of keeping the 1-5 runners close together.
"I cannot emphasize how proud I am of this group. Another senior, Rose Hissom, has been dealing with an injury over the last few weeks and had been our 1 or 2 runner for almost every race, but still provided excellent leadership today in the warmup and course tour. We would not be here without her.”
Paige Krahn and senior teammate Abigail Minning (38th, 24:19) will be making their second trips to state after qualifying individually two years ago. They ran at Colby High School for the Division 2 state meet due to COVID-19. They get to run at the official state course this time, but the experience is unique regardless of the location.
"It's really exhilarating to see everyone at state,” Krahn said. "It's a really cool experience."
In addition to the fall she suffered, Krahn struggled with the heat as well.
"It was a little tough,” Krahn said. "I got super bad dry mouth. But I'm really glad that God has given us the opportunity to go, because last year, we missed it by four points. It's really nice to be able to go as a team.
"It feels really good (to make it state a second time). Pack running, it's really been our strength. We really do well with our pack running, especially our one through five. We're pretty good at it and it helps a lot.”
Whitewater’s girls placed fifth with a 124 score. Freshman Mady Hefty (24th, 23:16), sophomores Athena Soto (26th, 23:28), Nola Coburn (27th, 23:38) and Jackie Franco (29th, 23:40) and senior Caelyn Caputo (40th, 24:22) scored for the Whippets.
Lake Mills took seventh with a 144 score. Sophomore Savannah Overhouse (23rd, 23:12), freshman Asha Herald (33rd, 24:10), senior Jenna Hosey (36th, 24:15), junior Ava Vesperman (37th, 24:17) and freshman Greta Wiedenfeld (39th, 24:21) scored for the L-Cats.
Jefferson placed eighth with 192 points. Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (12th, 22:12), sophomores Kateri Kawleski (45th, 24:32) and Annie Utrie (46th, 24:39), senior Lauren Kopelke (58th, 25:23) and sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (59th, 25:50) scored for the Eagles.
Sophomore Olivia Jennrich attempted to race despite illness, but the team’s No. 1 runner was unable to finish for the second straight race.
"This team has handled an unbelievable amount of adversity this year, and I couldn't be more proud of how they have come together as a team,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “Jocelyn Ramirez had her best of the year to lead the girls team. Lauren Kopelke pushed through her comfort zone in her final race. We will definitely miss our seniors, but are excited to see what next season brings."
Team scores — girls: Luther Prep 66, Lakeside Lutheran 71, Shoreland Lutheran 92, Clinton 105, Whitewater 124, Deerfield/Cambridge 143, Lake Mills 144, Jefferson 192, Lake Country Lutheran 196, East Troy 216, Beloit Turner, Delavan-Darien and Edgerton incomplete