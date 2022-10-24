SOMERS — Deerfield/Cambridge junior Martin Kimmel's strategy for earning a third trip to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships was pretty straightforward.
"I know those three Lakeside boys up in the front, they are very strong, so my plan going into this was to try to keep right up behind them and kind of use them as a pacer,” Kimmel said. "That ended up working really well for me.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s boys continued their season long dominance, winning a second straight sectional title handily with 33 points in unusually hot racing conditions at UW-Parkside in a Division 2 sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Junior Cameron Weiland defended his sectional title by breaking away from the field early to win in 16 minutes, 47 seconds. Junior Mark Garcia (second, 17:06) and senior Arnold Rupnow (third, 17:08) were not far behind Weiland and put nearly 20 seconds on the next finisher.
The race time temperature in the low 70s was a dramatic change from the 40 degrees temperatures during the conference meets the previous week.
Kimmel will be making his third state appearance after placing fifth in 17:31. He qualified with his team as a freshman, then advanced as an individual last year.
"It was rough today,” Kimmel said. "Very rough, especially with the last couple of weeks being so cold. We've held back on the training, gone a little easier to get a bit of rest on our legs and that 's definitely helped me feel a lot more fresh and I think it definitely helped me today. Seeing the course last year helps, just having the experience on the course. That was definitely a big plus.
“Next week, I am looking forward to competing. I just want to improve. I didn't do as good as I wanted to last year. This is a good opportunity to get revenge on the course.”
Senior Kalob Kimmel (34th, 19:57), junior Cody Curtis (41st, 20:11), senior Kaleb Regoli (51st, 20:36) and sophomore Carter Cole (81st 22:30) also scored for Deerfield/Cambridge, which took sixth as a team with 210 points.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 33, Clinton 69, Luther Prep 90, Lake Country Lutheran 139, Whitewater 140, Lake Mills 154, Deerfield/Cambridge 210, Shoreland Lutheran 220, Big Foot 243, Beloit Turner 262, Delavan-Darien 301, Edgerton 311, Jefferson 326, Racine St. Catherine’s incomplete