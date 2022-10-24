Martin Kimmel
Deerfield/Cambridge junior Martin Kimmel earned his third trip to state with a fifth place finish in the boys race at the Division 2 Racine St. Catherine's sectional on Saturday at UW-Parkside.

SOMERS — Deerfield/Cambridge junior Martin Kimmel's strategy for earning a third trip to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships was pretty straightforward.

"I know those three Lakeside boys up in the front, they are very strong, so my plan going into this was to try to keep right up behind them and kind of use them as a pacer,” Kimmel said. "That ended up working really well for me.”