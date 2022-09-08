A community group tasked with reviewing referendum options for upgraded Deerfield Community School District buildings is working on a community survey that focuses on renovations.
The Citizen Advisory Committee agreed Aug. 31 to review a draft of the survey at its next meeting. The survey has been planned for months to measure the community’s support for a referendum, but a proposal to build a new middle-high school is no longer on the table.
In July, committee members had asked a district consultant to explore the cost of building a new middle-high school. The committee was informed Aug. 10 it would not be feasible because of statutory debt limits.
The district’s debt capacity is limited to 10% of its equalized property value, or $55.4 million. While the borrowing limit is expected to increase to $62 million by Oct. 1, that’s still well short of the estimated $85.4 million cost to build a new middle-high school that meets the district’s needs.
“Everybody was kind of let down,” CAC member Ron Schwoerer said. “A lot of people that I talked to were rooting for a new school all together, a clean slate.”
District leaders, along with Vogel Bros. Construction and Bray Architects, reminded CAC members that the proposed renovations, dubbed “like-new” renovations, would bring dramatic change to the 65-year-old building.
Bray Architects Vice President Ryan Sands emphasized that the two proposed additions, the new courtyard and the heavy renovations planned throughout the building, would completely change the space.
And superintendent Michelle Jensen wrote in an email that she is hopeful the district and architects will come up with a good solution.
“I share the same disappointment that others feel in knowing that we cannot afford a new middle/high school under the 10% equalized property value debt capacity law,” Jensen wrote. “However, I’m very encouraged that we could renovate a large majority of the current building space and build an addition that would upgrade our middle/high school to look and feel like a 21st century school.”
Lauren is Wis. born and raised. She graduated from UW-Madison, earning a degree in journalism and certificate in photography. Now, she covers the Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Marshall, McFarland, Monona Grove, and Waterloo School Districts.