Deerfield Community School District recommends new threat procedures after last month’s incident

The Deerfield Community School District is in the midst of reviewing its school threat response process after a Sept. 29 incident left community members questioning the district’s approach to such situations.
Last month, a student made what district leadership called a “non-credible threat” on the popular social media app, Tik Tok. Some members of the community, including students, voiced their unhappiness with the district’s response in a protest and at the Oct. 3 school board meeting. Many raised concerns that the district didn’t respond strongly-enough to the threat, or didn’t communicate enough with parents and families.
District superintendent Michelle Jensen told the Deerfield School Board on Oct. 17 that while the district had school safety policies, which sets the big-picture vision and norms for the district, it previously didn’t have a written procedure outlining its decision-making process and action steps during potentially threatening situations more specifically, to be shared with community members.
The school board is now considering adopting such a document.
“We haven’t had a formal written protocol that we would give out to the public to look at,” Jensen said. “This would be an overarching protocol that would be able to be posted and given to the public to say, when we have a threat, this is how we would go through a threat assessment protocol.”
Jensen said the district plans to keep its school safety policies as is, saying they’re “very well vetted” and looked at multiple times a year by the school’s legal counsel from Neola, a firm that works with school districts on policy. The district is just adding to its plans for how to respond to threats.
The recommended procedures are based on the Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines, a widely used system in schools across the nation as a way to “evaluate student and adult threats of violence, quickly resolve less serious transient threats and take appropriate action in response to more serious, substantive threats,” the guide’s website said. The guide is written by forensic clinical psychologist, Dr. Dewey Cornell, and includes guidance from the FBI and U.S. Secret Service on school shootings.
The recommendations would give the district a five step decision tree to be used for determining threat level, benchmarks for understanding student actions and intentions , potential responses to the threat, and a specific threat report format with specific interview questions to be asked of students involved.
There are three different levels of threatening behaviors laid out by the new recommendations that could lead to varying responses by the district, with all disciplinary actions being “subject to administrative discretion,” according to district documents.
While the district would conduct initial threat assessments if the threat was made in school, Jensen said law enforcement could be contacted depending on the severity of the threat or if the threat occurred outside of the school.
“(The administrator) will take into consideration the other factors surrounding the threat,” Jensen said. “Depending on the severity of the statement and the other factors related to the student, often another administrator will be involved such as the pupil services director or the superintendent. We might also have the guidance counselor or social worker involved depending on the history of the student.”
The difference between types of threats are the plausibility.
Transient threats are are “typically vague, implausible or not realistic,” and will result in mandatory parent contact. This could also include in or out of school suspension with possible police contact.
Substantive threats are “mor
e concrete, may have some planning but no preparation,” and will result in mandatory parent meeting and out of school suspension “depending on the severity.” There would also be a re-admit meeting and possible police contact.
The next level is also considered substantive threats, but are “direct, more specific and plausible.” This level of threat would include mandatory parent contact, could begin with a five day out of school suspension and consideration of expulsion, a re-admit meeting, and police contact.
Communication with the public remains a key piece of conflict among board members, with board member Katie Michel calling for more communication to avoid “hurt feelings” due to being “left out.” Board member Melissa Frame disagreed, saying sometimes that is unavoidable.
“Sometimes being left out, hurt feelings, aren’t something that we can actually help here, they’re going to get hurt,” Frame said. “That’s not something we legislate or put on paper, or we’re gonna do this so we don’t hurt anybody’s feelings. This is a situation that we can’t worry about your feelings, we have to worry about what the threat is, who has to deal with it, what has to be done.”
Administrators emphasized it will communicate as many details as soon as possible, but some information such as student discipline would remain confidential.
The recommendations will be discussed again at the next committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 7, Jensen said, and would likely be on the Nov. 21 board meeting agenda for its second reading and potential adoption.
