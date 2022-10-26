 Skip to main content
Deerfield Community School District

Deerfield Community School District recommends new threat procedures after last month’s incident

The Deerfield Community School District is in the midst of reviewing its school threat response process after a Sept. 29 incident left community members questioning the district’s approach to such situations.

Last month, a student made what district leadership called a “non-credible threat” on the popular social media app, Tik Tok. Some members of the community, including students, voiced their unhappiness with the district’s response in a protest and at the Oct. 3 school board meeting. Many raised concerns that the district didn’t respond strongly-enough to the threat, or didn’t communicate enough with parents and families.

