As the school year wrapped up, Deerfield Elementary School completed its first year of a computer pen pal program between fourth graders and older adult volunteers.
Deerfield Elementary School participated in the Computer Buddies program this year, a virtual pen pal program run by Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County. It matches local adults age 55 and older with elementary school students, who share twice-weekly blog posts that are monitored in both directions by RSVP staff.
Both Deerfield and Cambridge schools participate in this program, getting off the ground in 2021 in Deerfield.
As Deerfield Elementary wrapped its first year with the program, RSVP organizer Jennifer Roth said she saw the program flourish.
“Throughout the semester, I was in the proverbial “catbirds’ seat”, able to follow the back-and-forth communication between students and their volunteer buddies. It was such a joy to see the their friendships grow week by week as they learned more about each other and built trust in the relationship,” Roth said.
The program wrapped with a celebration at Savannah Park at the end of the school year, where adult and student buddies got to meet in person and talk for the first time.
“I want to give a special salute to the three fourth-grade teachers at Deerfield who brought the program into their curriculum and encouraged and monitored their students’ communication each week. Hats off to Kim Hansen, Nate Karraker and Rory Meyer,” Roth added.
Several RSVP volunteers shared their experience with the program this year, and had positive reviews. Reactions from RSVP Computer Buddies volunteers were collected by Roth, and shared with the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent.
“I enjoyed the interactions with the students, watching our relationship grow, and their writing skills progress. I especially liked the intergenerational nature of it. I’m glad we didn’t meet until later so they didn’t have any preconceived (stereotypical or negative) ideas about older adults. Then it was fun to meet in person, after months of exchanging messages about each of our respective fun and activity-filled lives,” a RSVP adult volunteer named Betsy wrote.
“This year my buddy and I really hit it off, which makes both of us happy and enthusiastic. Computer Buddies is a great program and I am proud to be a part of it,” a buddy named Ashley wrote.
“The computer buddy program developed into one of my favorite activities. I began the semester with one buddy who was a great writer and I got to know her pretty well over the course of the semester. Late in the semester I got a second buddy who was more of a reluctant writer but wrote much more about himself as the weeks passed by. I really enjoyed watching his growth. I loved meeting both kids the day we met in person,” RSVP volunteer Mary said. “I ended up with three extra new friends because they didn’t have a buddy. Even though it was a cold windy day we had a lot of fun. I would recommend this program to both adults and students. Parents who may be concerned about safety should know that the program takes great care to insure the children are totally safe. The blogs are monitored before they are delivered and the adults are background checked.”
“I have been an RSVP Computer Buddy for 5 years and think it’s a worthwhile and easy endeavor. It only takes 15 minutes a week to blog with your elementary school buddy but in the course of a semester you can exchange lots of information. Routinely you learn about what your buddy likes to do, some things about family and pets, and even some of their concerns,” adult computer buddy Andy Kosseff said. “One of the great parts of the program is an in-person party at the end of the school year where you finally get a chance to meet. If you are in the market for a great opportunity consider being a Computer Buddy.”
An adult buddy Anne said that her DES counterpart “wrote often about playing outside, playing computer games, and doing things with his dad. When I met him, it was fun to see what he looks like and how energetic he and his friends are. I got to meet a couple of friends of his with whom he often plays the computer games.”
While students had returned in-person to school buildings in 2021, Roth said the Computer Buddies Program “turned out to be ideally suited for life during a pandemic, when in-person activities were so severely limited.”
“For RSVP volunteers, it is a most welcome event--bringing a young person “virtually” into their lives, without having to leave home. It is also a wonderful classroom activity, that gives students an opportunity to sharpen their literacy skills, their computer skills, and to share thoughts and life events with their buddy,” Roth said.
RSVP staff say the program will continue next year.