Deerfield High School Homecoming approaches Madeline Westberg Sep 27, 2022 Deerfield High School will celebrate Homecoming Oct. 2-8.The theme this year is Board Games: Operation Homecoming.This year, the 25-year Queen and King are Pam Kottwitz & Adam Kelly, and the 2022 Grand Marshal is Paul Ives. Representatives and 2022 royalty will be announced soon.This year's Homecoming schedule includes:Banner and Float Creation: Sunday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m. for high school studentsPowder Puff Football: Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6:15 to 8:30 pm at John Polzin FieldBonfire: following Powder Puff Football at the High School from 8:30-10 p.m.Float Construction: Friday, Oct. 7 from 9:50-11:41 a.m.Macho Volleyball: Friday, Oct. 7 from 12:11-1:30 p.m.The Homecoming Parade will be on Friday, Oct. 7 at 2 pm on Main StreetThe Homecoming dance will be on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8pm to Midnight. Homecoming Court and King and Queen introduction will be at 10pm.Class games for studentsDress Up Days:Monday: Game of Life: Dress for Your Dream JobTuesday: Clue: 9th-Colonel Mustard: Yellow10th-Miss Scarlet: Red11th-Mrs. Peacock: Blue12th-Mrs. White: WhiteTeachers: DetectivesWednesday: Monopoly: Dress as Cops & RobbersThursday: Candyland: Dress as Your Favorite CandyFriday: Demon Spirit Day