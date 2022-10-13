DEERFIELD Deerfield High School marks Homecoming By Madeline Westberg mwestberg@hngnews.com Madeline Westberg Author email Oct 13, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 18 Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deerfield High School celebrated Homecoming Oct. 1-8 with a parade on Oct. 7, a dance, powderpuff football, macho volleyball, dress up days, float-building and the district’s legendary bonfire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madeline Westberg Author email Follow Madeline Westberg Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATE: Prairie View teacher arrested on child porn charge UPDATED: Sun Prairie West High School Homecoming 2022 Schedule Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system Jonathan Vandewalle commits to Iowa State Deforest man arrested for theft, bail jumping Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Bulletin Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin