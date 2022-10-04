Many parents of Deerfield High School students have expressed anger and frustration over the school district’s response to a threat of violence made by a student on social media.
A Deerfield High School student posted a video on TikTok threatening violence against the school, a press release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. School district administrators and law enforcement investigated the threat, statements from both the district and the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office announced on Thursday, Sept. 29 that it had determined “there was no credible danger to the students or staff.” The school district sent communications to families on Wednesday briefly sharing about the incident.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, dozens of students walked out of school in protest over the district’s handling of the incident, joined by parents.
The Deerfield School Board then met for a nearly four hour closed session meeting to discuss disciplinary action, to craft a message to the community, and discuss next steps.
In a message sent to families following the meeting, board members and administrators said they understood community concerns over the incident, acknowledged that the district didn’t take immediate action in informing families, and would be evaluating how the incident could have been handled better.
“We acknowledge that there are steps that took place that were not immediate and contributed to the heightened concern,” the statement said. “As we move forward, our focus is on ensuring students, staff and parents share our confidence in the safety of our schools.”
“We want to do everything in our power to provide a safe environment for everyone in our schools. Many of you have seen the video that caused such concern this week. We understand the contents of the video would make students and parents worried about their safety; we share the same concerns,” the statement continued.
Following the communication from the district on Thursday, Sept. 29, about 25 people gathered at the Oct. 3 school board meeting, with many expressing outrage in the meeting’s public comment section.
Several parents said they were frustrated by the lack of communication with families before Wednesday, Sept. 28 surrounding the incident.
Many also asserted that their children had experienced bullying in the district, and cited it as a concern in this incident. They said they believed the district didn’t respond strongly enough to bullying cases.
“These students are coming to you and you’re not listening,” one parent said.
Another Deerfield parent responded to the incident by creating an anti-bullying group meant to encourage kindness and connection.
A few parents said they had continued concerns over school safety at the high school, and concerns over special event security at DHS.
And many parents questioned what the disciplinary action would be for making such a threat. Several said they advocated for harsher penalties and felt current policies were unclear.
School board members said they were unable to share any information about disciplinary action related to the incident, saying because the situation involved a minor, student data had to be kept confidential to protect the child’s privacy.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen further clarified that the district was bound by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a federal law controls how districts disclose student information, and in some cases requires confidentiality.
One parent called for Jensen’s resignation. Another stormed out of the meeting when disciplinary action wouldn’t be shared, calling the district “shameful.”
The school board responded to the public concern by kicking off a comprehensive review of its policies around school safety. That discussion is set to continue at the next school board meeting on Oct. 17.
Board member Katie Michel asked for an additional review of the incident in closed session, so board members could evaluate whether the district was following its current policies.
“I do not feel that I was informed,” Michel said, and asked for an opportunity to “review not just our policies but we review how everything was handled and (ensure) everyone is held accountable.”
Several board members responded that that process had already begun on Sept. 29, and had led the board to a policy review on Oct. 3.
“We met for 3.5 hours on Thursday, we reviewed what was happening, the steps, our concerns,” board member Autumn Knudtson said.
Knudtson said she sensed that there was a “sentiment that we’re sweeping it under the rug” but added that “we take this extremely seriously.”