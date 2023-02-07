Deerfield School District residents interested in learning more about the upcoming $49.7 million facilities referendum on the ballot in April can attend a series of upcoming walking tours.
The Deerfield Community School District will be holding a series of informational events in February, March and April called Walk & Talks at the Middle/High School to discuss the upcoming April referendum.
It’s a chance for interested families and community members to take a building tour and ask questions of a member of the administrative team.
The district has scheduled four events, on Feb. 23, March 9, March 21 and April 3. Each tour starts at 6 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd.
Administrators say a detailed informational community mailer will be arriving in district mailboxes in mid-February. Community members can also learn more about project details, frequently asked questions, tax impact, voter information and more at the district website or by contacting the district office at (608) 764-5431.
The Deerfield Community School District will seek a $49.7 million facilities referendum this spring, to fund a “like-new” renovation to Deerfield Middle-High School.
The renovations and additions, while updating the deteriorating spaces at the middle-high school, would also allow the district to move sixth graders into the building and alleviate the space crunch in the elementary school.
The proposed “like new” renovation of the middle high school is estimated to come in at a total of $49.7 million, including a 15% contingency to plan for unknowns resulting from market changes. The price tag for district residents would be a $1.14 tax rate increase per $1,000 of equalized property value, or $228 annually on a $200,000 home.
Preliminary plans include a ground addition and an academic wing addition. Two courtyards would also be created.
If the measure is approved by voters in April, construction would begin in phases in the late spring or early summer 2024. The project would be tackled in phases, Vogel Construction representatives said, so the building could continue being used. The final phase would be completed before the start of the 2026-27 school year.